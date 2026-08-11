LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?

Jacqueline Fernandez has been linked to several high-profile names over the years. From Sajid Khan and Sheikh Hassan to Sidharth Malhotra and Sukesh Chandrasekhar, here's a look at her reported relationships and rumoured link-ups.

Jacqueline Fernandez (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)
Jacqueline Fernandez (IMAGE: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-11 08:47 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the limelight on account of both her movie career as well as her private life. Right from her Bollywood debut in Aladin in 2009, the Sri Lankan actress has been in news for her connection with some of the famous people in the world of entertainment.

Despite the fact that her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar was probably the most talked-about part of her private life, she has also been rumoured to have been involved in a relationship with Sajid Khan, an acclaimed filmmaker, and Sidharth Malhotra, a popular actor.

You Might Be Interested In

Here is a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s reported dating history.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Sajid Khan

Jacqueline was rumoured to be dating director Sajid Khan after meeting him on the sets of the movie Housefull 2. During the early 2010s, this was quite a talked-about affair in the Bollywood industry. The couple dated each other for about three years before splitting up in 2013. It is said that personality clashes and Sajid Khan’s alleged possessiveness led to their breakup.

In spite of all the hype surrounding their relationship, both of them went on to have successful careers.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa

Before Jacqueline made a name for herself in Bollywood films, it is reported that she was dating Bahraini royal, Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa. According to reports, it was through common friends that Jacqueline met Prince Hassan somewhere around 2008, prior to when her Bollywood career started taking off. As Jacqueline relocated to Mumbai and became more involved with her film career, it was said that their relationship ended.

The relationship took place at a time when Jacqueline was not yet one of the more recognizable faces in Bollywood.

Was Jacqueline Fernandez Dating Sidharth Malhotra?

In 2017, there was a rumour about the romantic relationship between Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra when they starred in the movie A Gentleman. Although no one from the duo confirmed their dating, there was a lot of buzz about them due to their good onscreen chemistry.

They made it clear that they only had a very good friendship.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Sukesh Chandrasekhar

However, her most contentious relationship has been with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. This relationship emerged in 2021 when pictures of both Jacqueline and Sukesh were seen in public domains. Meanwhile, Sukesh, who was then serving jail term, also wrote letters to the actress expressing his love for her.

Her name appeared in the investigation that followed regarding Chandrasekhar’s involvement in money laundering. She denies any involvement in any scandal. The scandal has attracted massive media attention to her personal life and Jacqueline has spoken out about the trauma she experienced because of this controversy.

Jacqueline Fernandez And Adam Caldera

Jacqueline has also been linked to international model Adam Caldera in reports about her personal life. However, unlike some of the other names associated with her, there has been little publicly established information about the nature of their relationship. The reports therefore remain unconfirmed.

Is Jacqueline Fernandez Dating Anyone Now?

Jacqueline Fernandez has usually been rather private about her personal life. There is no officially known affair that involves the actress. As she continues to concentrate on movies, fitness, endorsements, and other work, it seems as if the actress is keeping a low profile where her personal life is concerned.

Although her previous affairs have often made news, the actress has usually decided to not talk about her personal affairs.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?
Tags: Conman Sukeshhome-hero-pos-15Jacqueline FernandezSheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al KhalifaSidharth Malhotra

RELATED News

Is Ajay Devgn The New Face Of Crime Patrol? Here’s Why The Actor Is Joining The Show

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 12: Tom Holland Film Sees 78% Drop, Crosses Rs 500 Cr Mark In India

Suniel Shetty Birthday: From His Father’s Struggles, Business Empire To Underworld Threats, 5 Facts You Didn’t Know About The Actor

Tamannaah Bhatia Shares Spooky BTS From Ragini 3 Set; Black Cat Makes Surprise Appearance During Night Shoot – See Pic

Sonu Nigam Sings Mohammed Rafi Classic During Surgery, Shares Video From OT: ‘The Joy Of Music’

LATEST NEWS

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: Date, Kick-Off Time, Venue, Teams, Predicted XI, Live Streaming | All You Need to Know

First Solar Eclipse Of 2026 To Occur On August 12: Places You Can Witness The Phenomenon

Independence Day 2026: Want To Watch Red Fort Flag Hoisting? Here’s How To Book Tickets

Why Did NDA MPs March Against Opposition? Rahul Gandhi Faces Heat Over Jharkhand Student Protests

La Liga 2026-27: Marc Cucurella Impressed By Jose Mourinho’s ‘Confidence And Naturalness’ As Real Madrid Hope For Bright Start

When Is Premier League Starting? Check La Liga, Bundesliga and Other Major European League Start Dates

Gold, Silver Prices Today (August 11, 2026): Check 22K, 24K, Silver Rates in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Other Cities

PV Sindhu Backs ‘Unique Indian’ Monkey Control Plan Ahead of BWF World Championships 2026 in Delhi

From Surat to Finland: Gen Z Musician Earns Place at a Prestigious Music School

Who Is Manish Kumar Gupta? Meet Bihar Man Who Posed As IAS Officer, Fake ‘Ajit Doval Agent’ With Rs 100 Crore Assets

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?
Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dating History: Beyond Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Which Famous Stars Has The Actress Been Romantically Linked With?

QUICK LINKS