Bollywood diva Jacqueline recently shared a photo of her in a golden attire and believe us the actor is looking too gorgeous to handle. The picture has been doing the rounds on the Internet and has taken the social media by storm. Scroll down to take a look at the picture:

We are quite sure that God had a great weekend when he started creating one of his masterpiece that is now known as Jacqueline Fernandez. It was not mere beauty that he put in the masterpiece but he poured out his heart out while completing it. Let’s just not get too dramatic here but Jacqueline is a style diva and B-town’s A-listed actor. She has been making headlines for being a part of some of the blockbuster films but there is something else about the actor that turns the heads of most of her followers.

Yes, we are talking about her Instagram profile which is filled with some of the best photos of the actor. Recently, the actor shared another eye-catching photo via her Instagram handle and believe us you don’t at all afford to miss it.

Dressed up in all golden attire, the actor’s physical poise and statuesqueness are ineffable. She has totally nailed the art of posing to the camera and the picture down below is a proof. The picture has garnered over 5 lakh views while the comment section is pouring out with compliments for the actor. Here’s take a look at the picture:

❤️ A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 4, 2018 at 8:48am PDT

