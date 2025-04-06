Home
Sunday, April 6, 2025
  Jacqueline Fernandez's Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez’s Mother Kim Fernandez Passes Away, After Brief Hospital Stay

Jacqueline Fernandez is mourning the loss of her mother, Kim Fernandez, who passed away on the morning of April 6, 2024.

Jacqueline Fernandez is facing a heartbreaking loss as her mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away following ongoing health issues.

Kim had been admitted to Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Bandra, Mumbai, on March 24 after suffering a heart stroke.

She was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she remained under constant medical supervision for 13 days.

Despite efforts by doctors, she sadly breathed her last on April 6, 2024.

A Quiet Yet Strong Presence in Jacqueline’s Life

Though Kim Fernandez preferred to stay away from public attention, she played a crucial role in Jacqueline’s personal and professional life.

She was often described as the actress’s backbone and a constant source of support. Her passing has left Jacqueline devastated.

According to reports, the funeral will be held in a private setting, attended only by close family and loved ones.

As of now, Jacqueline has not made any public statement regarding her mother’s demise.

Jacqueline Skips IPL Ceremony to Be by Her Ailing Mother’s Side

Just days before her mother’s passing, Jacqueline was seen visiting Lilavati Hospital, staying close during her mother’s ICU stay.

A source close to the actress had revealed earlier to Hindustan Times that Jacqueline made the conscious decision to step away from her professional commitments during this time.

“Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother’s side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL ceremony,” the source said.

She was originally scheduled to perform at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony and had plans to attend the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati on March 26.

However, family came first for Jacqueline, and she chose to stay with her mother during her critical days.

Filed under

Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez Mother Kim Fernandez

