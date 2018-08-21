Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is currently spending some quality time with her close friends and family in Italy. Looking at the photos from her latest Italian vacation, one would definitely go 'ohh la la' as the diva looks radiant and gorgeous more than ever.

Dressed in a breezy white dress styled with a tiny pendant with matching earrings and a huge hat, Jacqueline can be seen flaunting her pearl white smile as she sails off to her next location on a yacht. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Jacqueline posted a philosophical caption.

Before this, the diva was seen enjoying gelatos with her friends in Capry, Italy. In the photo, Jacqueline was seen wearing a pink and purple striped co-ord set and styled the whole look with her hair tied with a pink scarf. In another photo, Jacqueline could be seen striking a pose in a bright pink dressed and a huge hat as she explored the streets of Positano and a local church.

However, the show stealer was a photo in which the diva could be seen enjoying the picturesque view from a hilltop in San Pietro. In the caption, Jacqueline wrote that the location is beautiful from every location.

Born and brought up in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline has rose to fame and solidified her position in Bollywood with films like Murder 2, Race 2, Kick, Roy, Dishoom, A Gentleman, Judwaa 2 and Race 3. Along with her charming personality and gorgeous looks, Jacqueline is known to race hearts with her spectacular pole dancing skills.

