After the success of her previous releases Judwaa 2 and Race 3, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has taken a much-needed break. Taking to the picturesque cities of Italy, the actor has gone on a long vacation with her close friends and family and is giving major travel goals with her latest photos. On Tuesday, August 21, the Race 3 actor took to her official Instagram account to share a beautiful photo in which she looks radiant and glowing more than ever.

Dressed in a breezy white dress styled with a tiny pendant with matching earrings and a huge hat, Jacqueline can be seen flaunting her pearl white smile as she sails off to her next location on a yacht. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, Jacqueline posted a philosophical caption.

Also Read: Sunny Leone-a vision in white, see photo

Before this, the diva was seen enjoying gelatos with her friends in Capry, Italy. In the photo, Jacqueline was seen wearing a pink and purple striped co-ord set and styled the whole look with her hair tied with a pink scarf. In another photo, Jacqueline could be seen striking a pose in a bright pink dressed and a huge hat as she explored the streets of Positano and a local church.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone trolled for sharing a picture with ex-beau Ranbir Kapoor

Celebrating with some gelato 🍦 🐹 #capri #gelatolovers

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Explored the streets of Positano and found a church 💗🌸

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

However, the show stealer was a photo in which the diva could be seen enjoying the picturesque view from a hilltop in San Pietro. In the caption, Jacqueline wrote that the location is beautiful from every location.

Beautiful from every corner 🌸🌸 Positano

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Born and brought up in Sri Lanka, Jacqueline has rose to fame and solidified her position in Bollywood with films like Murder 2, Race 2, Kick, Roy, Dishoom, A Gentleman, Judwaa 2 and Race 3. Along with her charming personality and gorgeous looks, Jacqueline is known to race hearts with her spectacular pole dancing skills.

Also Read: Bhojpuri heartthrob Monalisa’s sizzling photo at a water park will make you sweat!

💙

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Boathead 💗 on vacay @boat.nirvana

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Sisterly 💗 in Positano

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 