Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat surprises everyone with his dance in Jewel Thief song ‘Jaadu’, starring Saif Ali Khan. The Netflix film releases April 25 and fans can’t wait.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat surprises fans with jaw-dropping dance moves in Jewel Thief song ‘Jaadu’.


The first song from the upcoming Netflix thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is here, and it’s already creating a buzz. Titled Jaadu, the energetic track features Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta lighting up the stage. While Saif brings back his stylish ‘Race’ charm, it’s Jaideep who truly shocks and delights fans with his unexpected dance skills.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cinemanity | Mradul Sharma (@cinemanityofficial)

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Known for his serious roles, Jaideep Ahlawat has never been associated with glamorous performances. But Jaadu changes that. In a video clip of the song shared on social media this Friday, fans were quick to praise his “insane” dance moves. “I had no idea Jaideep Ahlawat could shake legs like this. Is there anything this man cannot do?” read one comment. Another post read, “Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba; I wanna watch Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaadu.”

The video shows Jaideep dancing confidently and gracefully, perfectly in sync with backup dancers. His smooth footwork and flair stunned viewers, with some saying he even stole attention from co-stars Saif and Nikita. One fan commented, “Jaideep Ahlawat a class apart. One of the finest actors we have.” Another said, “He is dancing better than all the others. Hathiram Choudhary during his peak jawani!”

Fans are now urging filmmakers to explore more of Jaideep’s talents, with calls for him to get his own dance music album.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief is a high-stakes heist film that revolves around a thrilling mission to steal the rare African Red Sun diamond. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles, with supporting performances by Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.

The teaser, released in February, gave a sneak peek into the intense action and stylish vibe of the film. With the release of Jaadu, anticipation for the movie has only grown stronger.

Jewel Thief, The Heist Begins will premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 25. And if Jaadu is any indication, this isn’t just a story about stealing diamonds it’s about stealing hearts too.

ALSO READ: How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Get Paid For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

Filed under

Jaadu song Jaideep Ahlawat dance Jewel Thief Netflix

newsx

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview
President Donald Trump is

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...
newsx

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead
newsx

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security
newsx

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali...
newsx

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Extradition Victory For India: Justice A.K. Sikri Highlights Legal And Diplomatic Significance In NewsX Interview

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million In 8 Weeks’

Kennedy Center Chief Confirms Trump To Attend ‘Les Misérables’ Opening, Claims US ‘Saved $6.2 Million...

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

Violence Erupts In West Bengal’s Murshidabad Over Protests Against Waqf Act, Two Dead

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

AIKEYME 2025: India And African Nations Begin First Joint Naval Exercise To Strengthen Maritime Security

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Karnataka Caste Census Faces Backlash Ahead Of April 17 Cabinet Review

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Ajith Kumar To Join KGF Universe? Fans Buzz About Epic Collaboration With Prashanth Neel

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Bill Maher Opens Up About White House Dinner With Donald Trump: ‘He Was Gracious And Measured’

Bill Maher Opens Up About White House Dinner With Donald Trump: ‘He Was Gracious And

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?