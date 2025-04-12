Jaideep Ahlawat’s Dance In Jewel Thief Song ‘Jaadu’ Surprises Fans, Steals Spotlight From Saif Ali Khan

Jaideep Ahlawat surprises everyone with his dance in Jewel Thief song ‘Jaadu’, starring Saif Ali Khan. The Netflix film releases April 25 and fans can’t wait.

The first song from the upcoming Netflix thriller Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins is here, and it’s already creating a buzz. Titled Jaadu, the energetic track features Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta lighting up the stage. While Saif brings back his stylish ‘Race’ charm, it’s Jaideep who truly shocks and delights fans with his unexpected dance skills.

Known for his serious roles, Jaideep Ahlawat has never been associated with glamorous performances. But Jaadu changes that. In a video clip of the song shared on social media this Friday, fans were quick to praise his “insane” dance moves. “I had no idea Jaideep Ahlawat could shake legs like this. Is there anything this man cannot do?” read one comment. Another post read, “Forget Vicky Kaushal in Tauba Tauba; I wanna watch Jaideep Ahlawat in Jaadu.”

The video shows Jaideep dancing confidently and gracefully, perfectly in sync with backup dancers. His smooth footwork and flair stunned viewers, with some saying he even stole attention from co-stars Saif and Nikita. One fan commented, “Jaideep Ahlawat a class apart. One of the finest actors we have.” Another said, “He is dancing better than all the others. Hathiram Choudhary during his peak jawani!”

Fans are now urging filmmakers to explore more of Jaideep’s talents, with calls for him to get his own dance music album.

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief is a high-stakes heist film that revolves around a thrilling mission to steal the rare African Red Sun diamond. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles, with supporting performances by Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor.

The teaser, released in February, gave a sneak peek into the intense action and stylish vibe of the film. With the release of Jaadu, anticipation for the movie has only grown stronger.

Jewel Thief, The Heist Begins will premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 25. And if Jaadu is any indication, this isn’t just a story about stealing diamonds it’s about stealing hearts too.

