Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wasted no time in mocking Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s top brass after their crushing defeat in the Delhi elections. In a scathing letter, he declared their loss a "flushing out" of arrogance and corruption.

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday extended sarcastic congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain for their losses in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.

“Arrogance Flushed Out”: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Makes Scathing Remarks

In a strongly worded letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that he had predicted Kejriwal’s defeat months ago and that the AAP would be ousted from power.

“Kejriwal ji, today that is exactly what has happened. You have been kicked out, all your arrogance is flushed out into the toilet along with you. All your jumlas have been exposed and upheld. The people of Delhi have literally kicked you and your world’s most corrupt party,” his letter stated.

Chandrashekhar further advised Kejriwal and his associates to take “political sanyas” (retirement from politics), claiming that they would face a similar fate in Punjab.

“Stop Daydreaming About PM Post”: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

He also took a jab at Kejriwal’s national ambitions, urging him to abandon any aspirations of becoming India’s Prime Minister.

“Anyways, Kejriwal ji, stop all your daydreaming of wanting to be PM. Get back to reality, as you have been kicked out for good. You and your associates should now pack your bags and retire for good. Soon, you will be back in jail as all your corruption will be exposed, and I will continue to reveal the truth about you,” Chandrashekhar alleged.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar made serious allegations against Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

“Kejriwal Ji, what was shocking to me is that, in the midst of all the ongoing investigations, you and Satyendar Ji brazenly threatened me and attempted to extract ₹100 crores from me during the elections. Unbelievable,” he claimed.

Calls for Kejriwal to Quit Politics

Continuing his attack, Chandrashekhar urged Kejriwal to “have some shame” and “quit politics for good,” asserting that his alleged corrupt practices would soon be proven in a court of law. He predicted that those close to Kejriwal would desert him in the coming days.

The Delhi Assembly elections resulted in a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a strong comeback, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. The AAP, which had secured 62 seats in the 2020 elections, was reduced to just 22 in 2025.

