Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wasted no time in mocking Arvind Kejriwal and AAP’s top brass after their crushing defeat in the Delhi elections. In a scathing letter, he declared their loss a "flushing out" of arrogance and corruption.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Trolls Kejriwal, Congratulates Him On Defeat: ‘Stop Your Daydreaming About PM Post’

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wasted no time in mocking Kejriwal and AAP’s top brass after their crushing defeat in Delhi elections.


Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday extended sarcastic congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain for their losses in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly elections.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Arrogance Flushed Out”: Sukesh Chandrashekhar Makes Scathing Remarks

In a strongly worded letter, Chandrashekhar claimed that he had predicted Kejriwal’s defeat months ago and that the AAP would be ousted from power.

“Kejriwal ji, today that is exactly what has happened. You have been kicked out, all your arrogance is flushed out into the toilet along with you. All your jumlas have been exposed and upheld. The people of Delhi have literally kicked you and your world’s most corrupt party,” his letter stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Chandrashekhar further advised Kejriwal and his associates to take “political sanyas” (retirement from politics), claiming that they would face a similar fate in Punjab.

“Stop Daydreaming About PM Post”: Sukesh Chandrashekhar

He also took a jab at Kejriwal’s national ambitions, urging him to abandon any aspirations of becoming India’s Prime Minister.

“Anyways, Kejriwal ji, stop all your daydreaming of wanting to be PM. Get back to reality, as you have been kicked out for good. You and your associates should now pack your bags and retire for good. Soon, you will be back in jail as all your corruption will be exposed, and I will continue to reveal the truth about you,” Chandrashekhar alleged.

In his letter, Chandrashekhar made serious allegations against Kejriwal and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain.

“Kejriwal Ji, what was shocking to me is that, in the midst of all the ongoing investigations, you and Satyendar Ji brazenly threatened me and attempted to extract ₹100 crores from me during the elections. Unbelievable,” he claimed.

Calls for Kejriwal to Quit Politics

Continuing his attack, Chandrashekhar urged Kejriwal to “have some shame” and “quit politics for good,” asserting that his alleged corrupt practices would soon be proven in a court of law. He predicted that those close to Kejriwal would desert him in the coming days.

The Delhi Assembly elections resulted in a major setback for the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal lost the New Delhi seat to BJP’s Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a strong comeback, winning 48 out of 70 assembly seats. The AAP, which had secured 62 seats in the 2020 elections, was reduced to just 22 in 2025.

Also Read: Will Delhi BJP Chief Minister Reside In Sheesh Mahal? Party President Responds

Filed under

arvind kejriwal Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Thaipusam 2025: Date, Rituals, And Global Celebrations Of Lord Murugan’s Sacred Festival

Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect

Congress MP Foresees Mid-Term Elections In Punjab, Claims AAP MLAs Will Defect

Biovet’s Breakthrough LSD Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease Gets Approval

Biovet’s Breakthrough LSD Vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease Gets Approval

UGC Draft Regulations To Enhance Innovation, Inclusivity, And Autonomy In Higher Education

UGC Draft Regulations To Enhance Innovation, Inclusivity, And Autonomy In Higher Education

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Entertainment

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes For Obscene Jokes On Comedy Show ‘Had A Lapse In Judgment’

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia Apologizes For Obscene Jokes On Comedy Show ‘Had A Lapse In Judgment’

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

Devendra Fadnavis: Freedom of Expression Has Its Limits In Response To Ranveer Allahbadia’s Obscene Jokes

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A ‘Childish Fling’

When Did Drake Date SZA? Full Relationship Timeline Explained As She Once Called It A

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding Steals The Show

71.24 Diamond Carats, 1,600 Hours Of Craft Work: Priyanka Chopra’s Stunning Necklace For Brother’s Wedding

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got Stabbed With Knife Multiple Times

Are You Going To Die? Asked Saif Ali Khan’s Son Taimur When The Actor Got

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox