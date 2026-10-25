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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has collected Rs 666.30 crore worldwide in 10 days. After a second-Saturday jump, the sequel is closing in on 2.0's reported lifetime collection of Rs 691 crore.

Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 10:43 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is closing in on another major box-office milestone. The action entertainer has collected an estimated Rs 666.30 crore worldwide in its first 10 days in theatres, putting it within reach of the Rs 700 crore mark. The sequel has also moved closer to challenging the lifetime worldwide collection of Rajinikanth’s 2018 science-fiction film 2.0, which reportedly earned around Rs 691 crore.

The film’s second Saturday brought a recovery in domestic collections after a Friday dip. According to figures from trade tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 earned Rs 24.15 crore net in India on Day 10, October 24, compared with Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9. That represents a rise of approximately 66.6% in its daily India net collection. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 373 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 436.80 crore.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Worldwide Total Reaches Rs 666 Crore

The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has continued to add to its worldwide total through domestic and overseas markets. Sacnilk’s estimates put its overseas gross collection at Rs 229.50 crore by the end of Day 10. Combined with the India gross of Rs 436.80 crore, this takes the worldwide total to Rs 666.30 crore. The latest figures place the sequel approximately Rs 33.70 crore short of the Rs 700 crore milestone. Its second-Saturday recovery has provided a boost after collections eased during the second week.

However, the Saturday figures should not be treated as a guarantee of continued growth. The film’s next few days in theatres will determine how quickly it approaches the next milestone, particularly as weekday collections typically differ from weekend earnings.

Can Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Beat 2.0’s Worldwide Record?

The next major target is 2.0, the 2018 film directed by S. Shankar and starring Rajinikanth alongside Akshay Kumar. Its reported lifetime worldwide gross stands at approximately Rs 691 crore, making it the benchmark Jailer 2 is now chasing among the highest-grossing Tamil films. At Rs 666.30 crore, the sequel is around Rs 24.70 crore short of that reported total. If its collections remain strong, it could challenge the record during its second week in theatres.

The comparison also highlights the scale of the sequel’s performance. Jailer 2 has already crossed the reported lifetime worldwide collection of the original Jailer, which earned approximately Rs 604.74 crore. It has therefore moved beyond its predecessor’s theatrical total while continuing its pursuit of 2.0.

The figures remain trade estimates rather than audited final accounts, and reported totals can vary between tracking services. The Rs 691 crore figure should consequently be understood as the reported benchmark, not an independently verified accounting total.

Jailer 2 Second Saturday Collection: Tamil Version Leads

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings on Day 10. According to the language-wise figures reported by The Indian Express, the Tamil version collected Rs 16.25 crore, followed by Rs 4.40 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 2.90 crore from the Hindi version and Rs 0.60 crore from the Kannada version. These language-wise figures are reported separately from the overall collection estimates, which can differ across trackers.

The sequel’s performance across multiple language markets has contributed to its growing domestic total, while overseas earnings have helped push its worldwide gross towards the next major milestone. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The cast includes returning performers as well as new additions such as Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and S. J. Suryah, alongside appearances by several prominent actors.

With Rs 666.30 crore worldwide after 10 days, Jailer 2 has two clear targets ahead: the reported Rs 691 crore lifetime collection of 2.0 and the Rs 700 crore milestone. Its second-Saturday jump has strengthened its position, but the next phase of its theatrical run will determine whether it can overtake its predecessor’s record-holder.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record
Tags: box office collectionentertainmentjailer 2rajinikanthTamil cinema

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 700 Crore Worldwide, Eyes 2.0’s Record

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