Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth Beats 2.0 Record As Film Crosses Rs 710 Crore Worldwide, Becomes Highest-Grossing Tamil Film

Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth has set new records in the Tamil box office collection charts. The action entertainer has reportedly touched a staggering gross collection of Rs 710 crore across the globe within 11 days of its theatrical release, thus beating the lifetime gross collection of 2.0 to emerge as the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide.

As per the figures revealed by box office tracker Sacnilk, Jailer 2 has made a whopping global gross of Rs 710.35 crore until Day 11 Sunday, October 25. It has surpassed the reported Rs 691 crore worldwide gross collection of 2.0, the 2018 sci-fi movie starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

This new feat comes amid the commercial performance of the sequel, which hit the screens on October 15. The movie has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and features Rajinikanth in the role of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

Jailer 2 has earned an estimated net of Rs 25.70 crore in India on its 11th day, according to figures provided by Sacnilk. The film’s total domestic net collection is Rs 398.70 crore, and the gross in India is Rs 466.85 crore.

The film has also performed well in international markets. Jailer 2’s international gross collection was reported to be Rs 243.50 crore, bringing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 710.35 crore. In comparison, its domestic collection has risen since the previous day’s figure of estimated net Rs 24.15 crore on Saturday, October 24. The film’s second weekend collection has been estimated at Rs 64.35 crore net in India.

Here is the reported box-office breakdown:

Day 11 India net: Rs 25.70 crore

Total India net: Rs 398.70 crore

Total India gross: Rs 466.85 crore

Overseas gross: Rs 243.50 crore

Worldwide gross: Rs 710.35 crore

These figures are trade estimates and may be revised as further collections are reported.

How Jailer 2 Beat 2.0 At The Worldwide Box Office

Before Jailer 2 achieving the feat, 2.0 held the record for highest-ever gross of any Tamil movie in the world, earning Rs 691 crore as its total gross lifetime amount. The S Shankar film released in 2018 starred Rajinikanth along with Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. In light of the gross total of Rs 710.35 crore that the film has earned in the world, Jailer 2 has surpassed the record.

The above comparison is made on the basis of worldwide gross figures and not net earnings in India. The worldwide gross refers to the total money collected at the box office through theater showings both in India and abroad.

What Is Driving Jailer 2’s Box Office Run?

The movie is based on the success of the 2023 film Jailer, with Rajinikanth reappearing as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The series includes action, comedy, family and cameo appearances of popular actors; while the sequel introduces new members to the cast list, including many popular names of the Indian film industry. The cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah and Mithun Chakraborty.

Its last collection stands for the revenue from more than one version in several markets. In particular, the movie was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada languages.

Now that Jailer 2 is past the Rs 710 crore level globally and close to Rs 400 crore level of net revenue in India, its next box-office milestone is to be awaited eagerly. Nevertheless, the current revenues still stand as estimations and will be revised as soon as new trade information becomes available.

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