Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Monday Dip, Crosses Rs 700 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 witnessed a significant decline in box office collections on Day 12, Monday, October 26, after recording a stronger performance over the weekend. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, continued to lead the box office charts, with its worldwide gross collection crossing Rs 700 crore, according to early trade tracking figures.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: India Net and Worldwide Gross

According to box office tracking figures, Jailer 2 collected approximately Rs 9.38 crore net in India on its 12th day, taking its domestic net total to around Rs 398.64 crore. The film’s Monday earnings marked a drop of about 62% from Sunday’s collection of Rs 24.85 crore. Its worldwide gross stood at approximately Rs 720.32 crore, including India gross and overseas earnings.

Day-wise Box Office Collection

Day India net collection Day 9, Friday Rs 14.78 crore Day 10, Saturday Rs 23.60 crore Day 11, Sunday Rs 24.85 crore Day 12, Monday Rs 9.38 crore

What Lies Ahead for Jailer 2?

The sharp Monday decline follows the film’s strong second-weekend performance. With its worldwide gross exceeding Rs 700 crore, the film has maintained a substantial box office total despite the weekday slowdown. Its performance over the coming days will determine how well it sustains momentum in its second week.