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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's film earns Rs 7.50 crore in India, taking its domestic net to Rs 415.65 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 744 crore.

Jailer 2
Jailer 2

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 10:55 IST

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is inching closer to the Rs 750 crore mark worldwide, even as its daily box office collections continue to decline during the second week. The action sequel earned an estimated Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Tuesday, October 27, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 415.65 crore after 13 days in theatres. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 744 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates reported by The Times of India and The Indian Express. 

The film’s Day 13 collection was down approximately 20.6% from Monday’s Rs 9.45 crore. While the weekday slowdown has pushed daily earnings into single digits, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial continues to maintain a substantial cumulative total across domestic and overseas markets. 

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Jailer 2 Day 13 Collection: How Much Did Rajinikanth’s Film Earn?

According to Sacnilk’s estimates, Jailer 2 collected Rs 7.50 crore net in India on Day 13 across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada versions. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 486.50 crore, while overseas markets have contributed an estimated Rs 257.50 crore to its worldwide gross of Rs 744 crore. 

Here is a look at the film’s recent box office performance:

Day

India net collection

Day 9, Friday

Rs 14.50 crore

Day 10, Saturday

Rs 24.15 crore

Day 11, Sunday

Rs 25.70 crore

Day 12, Monday

Rs 9.45 crore

Day 13, Tuesday

Rs 7.50 crore

Source: Sacnilk estimates reported by The Indian Express and The Times of India. Figures are provisional and may change. 

Tamil Version Leads Jailer 2’s Day 13 Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic collections on Tuesday, earning Rs 4.15 crore. The Telugu version added Rs 1.65 crore, while the Hindi version collected Rs 1.45 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 25 lakh. 

The figures show that the film’s Tamil release continues to drive its box office performance, even as weekday collections have slowed across languages.

Can Jailer 2 Cross Rs 750 Crore Worldwide?

With its worldwide gross at an estimated Rs 744 crore, Jailer 2 needs another Rs 6 crore to reach the Rs 750 crore milestone. Whether it achieves that target will depend on its collections over the coming days as it continues its second week in theatres.

The film features Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi, among others. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, it is the sequel to the 2023 film Jailer

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown
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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 750 Crore Worldwide, Faces Weekday Slowdown

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