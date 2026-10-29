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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide

Jailer 2 box office collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s film earns Rs 6.55 crore on Wednesday, taking India net to Rs 423 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 755.50 crore.

Jailer 2 Trailer (Image: X)
Jailer 2 Trailer (Image: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 09:15 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has completed two weeks in theatres, with the film continuing to add to its impressive box office total despite a weekday slowdown. The Tamil action drama collected an estimated Rs 6.55 crore net in India on Day 14, Wednesday, October 28, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 423 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film’s India gross collection has reached Rs 495 crore, putting it close to the Rs 500 crore milestone. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 755.50 crore, including Rs 260.50 crore from overseas markets. These are early trade estimates and may vary across tracking sources. 

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Jailer 2 Day 14 Collection: Tamil Version Leads

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s Day 14 earnings, collecting Rs 3.65 crore net. The Telugu version added Rs 1.50 crore, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 1.20 crore. The Kannada version earned Rs 20 lakh, according to Sacnilk’s estimates. 

Despite the multi-language release helping the film reach audiences across markets, its daily collections have cooled after the second weekend. On Day 14, the film’s estimated India net collection fell around 21.1% from the previous day’s Rs 8.30 crore. 

Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film’s overseas performance has played a significant role in pushing its global earnings past Rs 750 crore. With Rs 260.50 crore coming from international markets, Jailer 2 has reached a worldwide gross of Rs 755.50 crore after 14 days in theatres. 

The film is now approaching another domestic milestone, with its India gross just Rs 5 crore short of Rs 500 crore. However, its weekday performance will be crucial as it enters its third week at the box office.

About Jailer 2

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 action hit Jailer. The film brings the superstar back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, alongside an ensemble cast featuring actors from different film industries. It released in theatres on October 15, 2026.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide
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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 755 Crore Worldwide

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