Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 500 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 765 Crore

According to Sacnilk estimates reported on October 30, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film collected Rs 5.90 crore net in India on Day 15, Thursday, October 29. This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 429.55 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 502.65 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 765.15 crore.

Jailer 2 Day 15 Collection: Film Sees Another Drop

The film recorded an 18.1% decline in its India net collection compared with the previous day, when it earned Rs 7.20 crore. Despite the slowdown, Jailer 2 has maintained a strong overall theatrical run, with its domestic gross crossing the Rs 500 crore mark.

The Tamil version continued to lead the collections, contributing Rs 3.20 crore on Day 15. The Telugu version earned Rs 1.40 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 1.10 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 20 lakh.

Jailer 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Eyes Rs 800 Crore Mark

The film has earned Rs 262.50 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 765.15 crore. It is now around Rs 35 crore away from the Rs 800 crore milestone. Its overseas performance continues to contribute significantly to its overall box office total.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Day-Wise Breakdown

The Rajinikanth-starrer opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 334.35 crore during its first week. Its second-week earnings stood at Rs 95.20 crore, reflecting a considerable slowdown compared with its opening week. The film added another Rs 5.90 crore on its third Thursday.

With its India gross now past Rs 500 crore, the film will look to sustain its theatrical run over the third weekend. Its next few days will be crucial in determining how close it gets to the Rs 800 crore worldwide mark.