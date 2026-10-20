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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has reportedly collected Rs 242.25 crore net in India and Rs 477.75 crore worldwide after five days, bringing it close to the Rs 500 crore milestone.

Jailer 2
Jailer 2

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 08:54 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is closing in on the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide after five days in theatres. The action entertainer has crossed Rs 200 crore in India net collections, according to figures reported by box-office tracker Sacnilk, while its overseas business has also contributed substantially to the total.

The film’s estimated worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 477.75 crore after Day 5, October 19. Its India net collection has reached Rs 242.25 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 283.75 crore. Overseas collections account for a reported Rs 194 crore of the worldwide total.

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The figures are estimates and may vary across box-office trackers.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

On its fifth day, Jailer 2 collected an estimated Rs 42.35 crore net in India across languages. Although the film continued to bring in a substantial amount, Monday’s collection was lower than its Sunday earnings. The film had earned Rs 55.85 crore net on Day 4, October 18. The Day 5 figure represents a decline of approximately 24.2 per cent from Sunday. Even with the weekday drop, the film’s cumulative domestic net collection has moved past the Rs 200 crore milestone.

The film opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Thursday, October 15. Collections dipped to Rs 37.10 crore on Friday before recovering to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday. Sunday brought another increase, with the film recording Rs 55.85 crore. The five-day trend shows a strong opening followed by a Friday dip and a weekend recovery, before collections eased on Monday.

Which Language Contributed The Most To Jailer 2’s Day 5 Collection?

The Tamil version accounted for the largest share of the film’s Day 5 India net collection. It earned an estimated Rs 31.40 crore, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 7.15 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 3.35 crore, while the Kannada version added approximately Rs 45 lakh. These figures underline the Tamil version’s leading contribution to the film’s domestic earnings.

Can Jailer 2 Cross Rs 500 Crore Worldwide?

With its reported worldwide gross at Rs 477.75 crore after five days, Jailer 2 is within reach of the Rs 500 crore milestone. It needs approximately Rs 22.25 crore more to cross that mark, based on the current estimate.

The next phase of its theatrical run will show how well it holds after the opening weekend and whether weekday collections can sustain the momentum. The film’s reported Day 5 figures indicate that, despite a Monday decline, its cumulative worldwide total remains close to the major milestone.

Box-office estimates can be revised as more data becomes available, so the final totals may differ from the current figures.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India
Tags: box officeentertainment newshome-hero-pos-2jailer 2rajinikanthTamil cinema

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Nears Rs 500 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

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