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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has collected Rs 541 crore worldwide in six days. The film earned Rs 45.55 crore net in India on Day 6 and is now closing in on the lifetime collections of Jailer and Leo.

Jailer 2
Jailer 2

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 09:06 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its impressive theatrical run, crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide within six days of its release. According to trade estimates reported by Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has amassed Rs 541 crore in worldwide gross collections, putting it among the biggest Tamil film releases of 2026 so far. 

The action entertainer, which arrived in theatres on October 15, recorded a notable recovery on its sixth day, Tuesday, October 20. The film earned an estimated Rs 45.55 crore net in India, registering a 7.6% increase over its Rs 42.35 crore collection on Monday. The Dussehra holiday is understood to have contributed to the film’s continued box office momentum. 

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Jailer 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection: India Earnings

After six days, Jailer 2 has collected an estimated Rs 287.80 crore net at the Indian box office, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 337 crore. Its overseas gross collection has reached Rs 204 crore, taking the worldwide total to Rs 541 crore, according to Sacnilk’s estimates. 

The Tamil version remains the film’s biggest contributor in India. On Day 6, it earned Rs 31.20 crore net, followed by the Telugu version at Rs 8.75 crore and the Hindi version at Rs 5 crore. The Kannada version added an estimated Rs 60 lakh to the day’s total. 

Jailer 2 Eyes Jailer and Leo’s Worldwide Box Office Records

With Rs 541 crore in worldwide earnings, Jailer 2 has already moved past Coolie, which reportedly earned around Rs 518 crore globally during its theatrical run. The film is now closing in on the lifetime collections of Rajinikanth’s first Jailer and Vijay’s Leo

The 2023 film Jailer earned approximately Rs 605 crore worldwide, while Leo collected around Rs 605.90 crore. The next major milestone for Jailer 2 is to cross these figures before setting its sights on 2.0, which reportedly grossed Rs 691 crore worldwide. 

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 action entertainer. The film features Rajinikanth alongside a star-studded ensemble that includes Mohanlal and Vidya Balan.

With its first week nearing completion, the film’s upcoming weekday collections and second-weekend performance will be crucial in determining how quickly it can challenge the lifetime records of the biggest Tamil blockbusters.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record
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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 541 Crore Worldwide, Eyes Next Big Record
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