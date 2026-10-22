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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 300 crore in India net collections within its first week and earned around Rs 582 crore worldwide, according to updated box-office estimates.

Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-22 08:45 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed another major box-office milestone, taking its India net collection past Rs 300 crore within its first week in theatres. The action entertainer has also continued its strong run overseas, with its worldwide gross reportedly reaching around Rs 582.45 crore by the end of Day 7.

The film, which released in cinemas on October 15, has benefited from its extended opening stretch and the Dussehra holiday period. According to updated box-office tracking estimates, Jailer 2 has collected approximately Rs 317.20 crore net in India, while its worldwide gross stands at Rs 582.45 crore. These figures are trade estimates and may vary across tracking sources.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7

On Wednesday, October 21, Jailer 2 added an estimated Rs 28.15 crore to its India net collection, according to the latest figures reported by box-office trackers. The film’s collection saw a drop compared with Tuesday, when it earned Rs 46.80 crore net in India. Despite the midweek decline, the film crossed the Rs 300 crore India net milestone in its first seven days. Its worldwide performance has also been driven by overseas markets, where the film has reportedly earned around Rs 211 crore in gross collections.

The difference between India net and worldwide gross is important: India net refers to domestic ticket revenue after deducting taxes, while worldwide gross includes taxes on domestic collections and overseas earnings.

Jailer 2 Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Here is the reported India net collection for the film’s first seven days:

– Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 59.70 crore

– Day 2 (Friday): Rs 37.10 crore

– Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 47.25 crore

– Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 55.85 crore

– Day 5 (Monday): Rs 42.35 crore

– Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 46.80 crore

– Day 7 (Wednesday): Rs 28.15 crore

The figures are estimates compiled by box-office trackers and can differ depending on the source and reporting time.

The film recorded its strongest collection on opening day, followed by another major jump over the first weekend. Collections remained substantial on Monday and Tuesday before declining on Wednesday.

What Is Driving Jailer 2’s Box Office Run?

The sequel brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, following the success of the 2023 film Jailer. Nelson Dilipkumar returns as director, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Shivarajkumar, Mohanlal, Mithun Chakraborty and S. J. Suryah, alongside Rajinikanth. Its multi-language release has helped it reach audiences beyond the Tamil market, including Telugu- and Hindi-speaking viewers.

With the film now past the Rs 300 crore India net mark and its worldwide gross approaching Rs 600 crore, its next box-office test will be whether it can maintain momentum through the second weekend. The coming days should provide a clearer picture of its hold after the opening-week holiday boost.

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide
Tags: box office collectionentertainment newshome-hero-pos-3jailer 2Nelson DilipkumarrajinikanthTamil cinema

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore In India, Earns Rs 582 Crore Worldwide

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