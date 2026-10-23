Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Film Races Past Rs 600 Crore Worldwide, Earns Rs 334 Crore In India

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office within eight days of its theatrical release, according to trade reports. The action drama, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has continued its run across Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada markets.

The film reportedly collected Rs 17.15 crore net in India on Thursday, October 22, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 334.35 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stood at Rs 606.05 crore, with Rs 391.55 crore coming from India gross and Rs 214.50 crore from overseas markets, according to The Times of India.

Box office figures are estimates compiled by trade trackers and media reports, and may vary depending on the source.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: How Much Did It Earn In The First Week?

The film opened in theatres on October 15 and recorded a strong start, collecting Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Its first-week performance included collections of Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2, Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3 and Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4. The film continued to draw audiences during the following weekdays.

Jailer 2 Cast And Story

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Ramya Krishnan and Suraj Venjaramoodu. The film also features appearances by actors including Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar. It follows retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian as he faces a new criminal threat while trying to protect his family.

With its worldwide gross now reported above Rs 600 crore, Jailer 2 has reached a major box office milestone in its first eight days. Its performance in the second week will determine how the film sustains its momentum.