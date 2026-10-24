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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed Rs 628 crore in worldwide gross collections in nine days. However, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection so far on Friday, earning Rs 14.50 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 11:53 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed the Rs 628 crore mark at the worldwide box office, continuing its strong theatrical run despite a slowdown in domestic collections. The action thriller earned Rs 14.50 crore net in India on Day 9, Friday, October 23, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 348.85 crore. Its worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 628.05 crore, according to figures reported by trade tracker Sacnilk. 

The film’s Day 9 earnings marked a decline from the Rs 17.15 crore it collected on Thursday. Friday’s figure is its lowest single-day collection since release, indicating a slowdown after a strong opening week. Despite the dip, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial has already surpassed the reported lifetime worldwide collection of its 2023 predecessor, Jailer

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Jailer 2 Day 9 Collection: Tamil Version Leads

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic earnings on Friday. It collected Rs 9.35 crore net, while the Telugu version added Rs 3 crore. The Hindi version earned Rs 1.75 crore, and the Kannada version contributed Rs 40 lakh, taking the total Day 9 India net collection to Rs 14.50 crore. 

With these earnings, Jailer 2’s total India gross collection has reached Rs 408.55 crore, while its overseas gross stands at Rs 219.50 crore. Together, the domestic and international figures have pushed its worldwide gross to Rs 628.05 crore. 

Jailer 2 Surpasses Original Film’s Worldwide Collection

The sequel has already moved past the reported worldwide lifetime collection of Jailer, which earned approximately Rs 604.74 crore during its theatrical run. Jailer 2 has also surpassed Vijay’s Leo, according to reported box-office rankings, strengthening its position among the highest-grossing Tamil films. 

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Jackie Shroff and Mirnaa, alongside appearances by Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Hrithik Roshan. 

As the film enters its second weekend, its next box-office milestone will depend on whether theatrical footfall picks up after the weekday decline. It is already past Rs 600 crore worldwide, but its daily collections will need to recover if it is to maintain momentum towards the next major milestone. 

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop
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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop

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Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop
Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 628 Crore Worldwide, But Daily Earnings Drop

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