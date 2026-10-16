Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Film Opens At Rs 59.70 Crore In India, Crosses Rs 125 Crore Worldwide — What’s Next

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 opened strongly at the box office, collecting an estimated Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its first day in theatres. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, which released on October 15, also crossed the Rs 125-crore mark worldwide on its opening day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film recorded an India gross of Rs 70.25 crore, while its overseas gross stood at Rs 55 crore. This took its worldwide gross collection to Rs 125.25 crore on Day 1. These figures are early estimates and may change as further collection data becomes available.

How Did Jailer 2 Perform Across Languages?

The film’s opening-day earnings were led by its Tamil version, which collected Rs 43.35 crore net in India. The Telugu version contributed Rs 12.50 crore, while the Hindi version earned Rs 3.50 crore. The Kannada version added Rs 35 lakh to the domestic total.

The language-wise figures underline the Tamil market’s contribution to the film’s opening. However, its performance over the next few days will offer a clearer picture of whether it can maintain the momentum beyond its first-day release rush.

Why Is Jailer 2’s Hindi Release Being Discussed?

The film’s Hindi release has faced a distribution hurdle. Major multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis reportedly did not screen the Hindi-dubbed version because of a disagreement over the theatrical-to-OTT release window.

The issue could affect the film’s reach among Hindi-speaking audiences, particularly in North India. Its overall box-office performance will therefore depend not only on its strong southern markets and overseas business but also on the reach of its available theatrical releases.

What Comes Next For Rajinikanth’s Film?

The next few days will be important for Jailer 2. Its Friday collections, followed by the weekend figures, will help establish whether the film can sustain its opening-day performance.

For now, the sequel has made a sizeable start with Rs 59.70 crore in India net collections and Rs 125.25 crore worldwide gross on Day 1. Updated day-wise figures will provide a clearer indication of its box-office trajectory.

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