Jailer 2 Box Office Day 18: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Worldwide; How Much Came From India And Overseas?

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, has earned more than Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office in 18 days since its release in theatres. This action drama film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has managed to earn Rs 807.25 crore worldwide. Both the domestic market and international market have helped the film earn that amount.

As per the box-office numbers provided by Sacnilk, the gross India earnings of this film have been Rs 533.75 crores, while the earnings from overseas markets have been Rs 273.50 crores. The net India earnings of the movie have been Rs 456.30 crore.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection: How Much Did India And Overseas Markets Contribute?

The domestic market accounts for approximately 66% of Jailer 2‘s worldwide gross, while overseas territories have contributed the remaining 34%.

Here is the reported collection breakdown after 18 days:

India net collection: Rs 456.30 crore

India gross collection: Rs 533.75 crore

Overseas gross collection: Rs 273.50 crore

Worldwide gross collection: Rs 807.25 crore

The distinction between net and gross figures is important. India’s net collection is calculated after entertainment taxes, while the gross figure includes those taxes. The overseas total is reported as a gross figure. These numbers should therefore not be added together as if they were on the same basis.\ The film also collected Rs 3 crore gross from overseas markets on its 18th day, taking the international total to Rs 273.50 crore.

How Much Did Jailer 2 Earn On Day 18?

Jailer 2 collected an estimated Rs 11.20 crore net in India on Sunday, November 1, its 18th day in theatres. The figure marked a 15.5% increase over its Day 17 collection of Rs 9.70 crore. The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor, earning Rs 8 crore on Sunday. The Hindi version added Rs 1.75 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1 crore. The Kannada version contributed Rs 45 lakh. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 25.9% across 8,906 shows in India, according to the reported tracking figures.

Jailer 2 Becomes The Highest-Grossing Tamil Film In India

Domestic success of the movie has enabled it to surpass box-office revenue of 2.0 by Rajinikanth in India. According to trade estimates, the film has earned an amount of Rs 533.75 crore in India, thereby emerging as the biggest grosser Tamil film in India. The movie has also become the second biggest grosser Indian film of 2026 after Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The feat has come in the third week of the movie in theaters. The Day 18 revenue of the movie is more than that of the previous day.

About Jailer 2

The second film in the series, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, ‘Jailer 2’ is the sequel to the film ‘Jailer’ that was released in 2023. Once again, actor Rajinikanth plays the lead role of Muthuvel Pandian in movie, along with an all-star cast that includes the likes of Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Yogi Babu, Shivarajkumar, and Vijay Sethupathi amongst others. Produced by Sun Pictures, the movie released on October 15, 2026. The music of ‘Jailer 2’ has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer 2’s worldwide gross has surpassed Rs 807 crore mark making yet another big achievement at the box office.

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