Jailer 2 Controversy: ‘My Face Was Never Shown,’ Mohanlal’s Body Double Breaks Silence After Backlash

The controversy surrounding Mohanlal’s appearance in Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 has taken another turn after his body double, Joby Kodakara, clarified how he was used in the film. Addressing speculation about the climax, Joby said only brief shots of his hands and legs made it into the final cut, insisting that his face was not shown anywhere in the movie.

The discussion intensified after Joby shared photographs of himself dressed in Mohanlal’s look from the film on social media around its theatrical release. The pictures prompted questions about whether the Malayalam superstar had been replaced by a body double in parts of the climax, with Joby subsequently facing online criticism. In an interview with the YouTube channel Jango Space, Joby explained that his contribution was limited to a couple of shots in the airport sequence towards the end of the film.

What Did Mohanlal’s Body Double Say About Jailer 2?

Joby clarified that only one or two shots featuring him were retained in the final version. These involved close-ups of someone changing gears while driving and pressing the accelerator.

“My face has not been shown anywhere in the film,” Joby said, rejecting claims that the face seen in the disputed climax shot belonged to him.

He maintained that the shots featuring him were limited to parts of his hands and legs and that he was certain the face being discussed online was not his. Joby also suggested that the filmmakers may have used him because of scheduling or time constraints. He did not claim to have replaced Mohanlal throughout the sequence, instead describing his contribution as brief and specific.

Why Is Joby Kodakara Facing Backlash?

The controversy began after Joby posted pictures of himself in Mohanlal’s on-screen appearance from Jailer 2. The images fueled online speculation about the use of a body double and whether the actor himself had performed certain portions of the climax. The backlash also focused on Joby’s decision to share photographs taken on the film’s set. During his interview, he acknowledged that posting those pictures was the mistake he believed he had made.

The episode highlights how behind-the-scenes images can take on a different meaning once a film reaches theatres, particularly when viewers are already debating a prominent actor’s screen time or role in a major sequence.

The Debate Over Mohanlal’s Role In Jailer 2

Mohanlal plays Matthew in Jailer 2, the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 action film Jailer. His limited screen presence in the sequel had already become a subject of discussion among fans. The debate gained further attention after costume designer Jishad Shamsudeen said that three looks prepared for Mohanlal were omitted from the final cut and that a scene featuring the actor in the trailer was shortened or removed. He later clarified that his earlier comments reflected personal disappointment and that he respected the filmmaking process.

Separately, the film’s action director addressed speculation about the climax, with reports stating that Mohanlal himself performed the car scene. Joby’s clarification concerns the brief shots of hands and legs used in the sequence, rather than establishing that the body double replaced the actor throughout it. For now, Joby has rejected claims that his face appeared in the final film and explained that his role was confined to a few shots. The discussion around Mohanlal’s screen time and the final editing choices has continued, but the body double’s account does not, by itself, establish how every part of the sequence was filmed.

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