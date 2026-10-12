Jailer 2 Hindi Release Row: Why PVR INOX, Cinepolis May Skip Rajinikanth’s Film Over OTT Window

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has found itself at the centre of a Hindi-release controversy just days before its theatrical debut. Reports suggested that the film’s Hindi version could miss screenings at major multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinepolis because of a dispute over its proposed four-week OTT window. However, the makers have now clarified that the Hindi version will release in theatres as planned on October 15, 2026.

The clarification comes after speculation about whether the sequel would have a theatrical release in Hindi at all. The makers have confirmed that the release schedule remains unchanged, with Pen Marudhar Entertainment handling distribution across North India. However, it remains unclear whether the reported disagreement with the multiplex chains has been fully resolved or whether it could affect screenings at specific cinemas.

Why Is Jailer 2 Facing A Hindi Release Problem?

The controversy centres on the gap between a film’s theatrical release and its digital premiere, commonly known as the OTT window. According to reports, the makers of Jailer 2 are planning a digital release just four weeks after its theatrical debut. Major national multiplex chains reportedly expect Hindi films to maintain an eight-week gap before becoming available on streaming platforms. The proposed timeline has therefore raised questions about whether the Hindi-dubbed version would meet their screening requirements.

The issue highlights a growing tension between theatrical exhibitors and streaming platforms. A shorter OTT window can make a film available to streaming audiences sooner, but cinema operators argue that audiences need a longer period of theatrical exclusivity before a film arrives online.

For Jailer 2, the reported disagreement triggered speculation that its Hindi version could lose access to major multiplex networks, potentially limiting its reach in North India. The reports, however, should not be confused with a cancellation of the Hindi theatrical release itself.

Jailer 2 Makers Confirm Hindi Release On October 15

Addressing the reports, the film’s team said the Hindi version was scheduled to release on October 15 alongside the other language versions, as originally planned. The statement also confirmed that Pen Marudhar Entertainment would distribute the film in North India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh separately announced that advance bookings had opened and that the Hindi trailer was available.

The latest clarification confirms the Hindi theatrical release, but it does not establish whether every national multiplex chain will screen the film. That distinction is important as audiences await further details about the film’s distribution and show availability.

When Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Releasing?

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 15, 2026. Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer introduced in the 2023 film Jailer.

The sequel features an ensemble cast that includes Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff. Anirudh Ravichander returns as the composer. The film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

With the release date unchanged, attention now turns to the film’s Hindi theatrical rollout and whether the reported OTT-window dispute will affect its availability across major multiplex chains.