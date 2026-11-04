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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 could get a 30-minute longer OTT version, potentially giving Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi and other stars more screen time.

Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi (Image: X)
Rajinikanth, Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 10:52 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 could have an added attraction for its OTT audience, with the digital version expected to feature around 30 minutes of additional footage. The extended version could give viewers more of Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi, whose screen time was limited in the theatrical cut, along with additional portions featuring Santhanam and Hrithik Roshan.

The possibility of extra footage has become a talking point among fans, particularly because the sequel brings together several prominent names from Indian cinema. While the theatrical release offered audiences a glimpse of this ensemble, an extended digital version could provide more room for some of these characters.

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According to a News18 report, the OTT version could be approximately 30 minutes longer than the theatrical cut. The report also suggests that some of the additional footage could feature actors whose portions were reduced during editing.

Will Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Get More Screen Time In Jailer 2?

Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi were among the biggest attractions of Jailer 2, given their popularity and the anticipation surrounding their association with Rajinikanth. However, their screen presence in the theatrical version was relatively limited compared with what audiences might have expected from such a star-studded cast. This has made the possibility of additional footage particularly interesting.

Mohanlal’s appearance generated considerable anticipation, while Vijay Sethupathi’s presence added another major name to the sequel’s ensemble. An extended version could offer audiences more of both actors, although the exact scenes that may be included are not yet known. Santhanam is another name generating curiosity. His portions did not feature prominently in the theatrical version, making his possible inclusion in the longer digital cut an interesting prospect.

Hrithik Roshan has also been mentioned in connection with the additional footage. Whether all these actors will receive more screen time remains to be seen.

Why Could Jailer 2 Have A Longer OTT Version?

The theatrical form of a movie is edited at times to keep the tempo alive in keeping with the desired runtime. As far as Jailer 2 is concerned, due to an ensemble cast, several characters did not get much screen time in the final edit.

A digital long version could enable the producers to add certain scenes that were not a part of the theater release. 30 extra minutes could certainly help, especially for those who wanted to see more of the movie’s supporting characters. The question that arises is whether the extra scenes will be released as a long version of the movie or in the standard OTT version.

Jailer 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Film?

As per various reports, Jailer 2 is expected to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026. But it is to note that the platform has not officially confirmed the news yet. Now with the chance of getting additional footage, the OTT release could make the movie even more interesting for the viewers as they will get to see more of their favourite stars on the screen and will have a different experience from those who went to the cinemas.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the sequel features Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and Hrithik Roshan. For fans who wanted more of Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi in the theatrical version, the possibility of a 30-minute extended cut gives the OTT release an additional reason to look forward to.

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Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?
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Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

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Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

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Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?
Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?
Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?
Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?
Jailer 2 OTT Release: 30 Minutes Of Extra Footage Reportedly Planned; Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi To Get More Screen Time?

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