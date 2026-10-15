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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

Rajinikanth reportedly leads the Jailer 2 salary chart, with estimates of Rs 110 crore and a possible profit-sharing deal. Here is what reports claim about Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi.

Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb
Rajnikanth in Jailer 2, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 12:32 IST

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has brought together a star-studded cast, with actors from Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu cinema adding to the film’s appeal. Alongside the excitement surrounding the sequel, reports about the remuneration of its leading stars have also attracted attention. Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal and Vijay Sethupathi are among the names whose reported fees have become a talking point.

However, the figures circulating online are not all confirmed payments for the film. Some reports give estimated project-specific remuneration, while others cite actors’ usual fees. There are also differences between publications reporting the same actor’s salary. Here is what is currently known about the reported fees of five prominent names associated with Jailer 2.

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How Much Is Rajinikanth Charging For Jailer 2?

According to reports, Rajinikanth tops the list of actors regarding their pay packages. Based on various reports, he is earning Rs 110 crore for “Jailer 2.”

Other reports have indicated that this particular agreement contains some profit-sharing elements that will help him earn more from the film if it succeeds commercially. In favourable circumstances, he can earn as much as Rs 180 crore. However, this is just a rumour and not a confirmed final amount. In addition, there is a difference in figures in various reports. While the official figures of Filmibeat mention Rs 110 crore, Asianet News Telugu states that he gets Rs 125 crore.

What Is Hrithik Roshan’s Fee For Jailer 2?

Hrithik Roshan is among the high-profile Hindi film stars linked to the project, with reports pointing to a special appearance. His reported usual remuneration is often placed in the Rs 80 crore to Rs 110 crore range per film.

That figure, however, should not be treated as his confirmed Jailer 2 fee. A cameo or special appearance can involve different terms from a leading role, and the reports reviewed do not establish the exact amount he received for this project. As a result, Hrithik’s project-specific remuneration remains undisclosed in the available coverage.

How Much Are Mithun Chakraborty And Mohanlal Charging?

There are also other well-known names that are linked to this sequel movie, and they are Mithun Chakraborty and Mohanlal, but the information about their fees also varies a lot in terms of reliability. There are different sources that estimate Mithun’s payment at the level of Rs 3 crore.

However, this figure has not yet been independently verified by the makers of the film or by Mithun himself. Some reports state that the fee of Mohanlal amounts to Rs 12 crore, while others claim Rs 30 crore. The gap between these numbers is quite significant.

What Is Vijay Sethupathi’s Reported Jailer 2 Salary?

Another interesting aspect related to Vijay Sethupathi is the pay scale. According to Asianet News Telugu, his payment for the movie is approximately Rs 9 crore.

According to other media sources, his standard fee per movie ranges from Rs 15 crore to Rs 25 crore. Both figures are different because the market pay of any actor does not confirm the payment made for any specific role.

However, the exact fee of Vijay Sethupathi for Jailer 2 is not disclosed.

ALSO READ: Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened

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Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

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Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

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Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

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Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?
Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?
Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?
Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?
Jailer 2 Star Fees Revealed: How Much Are Rajinikanth, Hrithik Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty, Mohanlal And Vijay Sethupathi Charging?

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