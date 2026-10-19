Jailer 2 Vs Ranabaali Vs Nayyi Naveli Box Office: Day-Wise Collections Of Rajinikanth, Vijay Deverakonda And Yami Gautam’s Films

Jailer 2 Vs Ranabaali Vs Nayyi Naveli Box Office: Of the three movies that premiered around the same time, Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 is currently the highest-grossing film. This has made it clear to audiences that Ranabaali starrer by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and Yami Gautam’s Nayyi Naveli have fallen far behind. While Jailer 2 has gone past the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, the latter two movies’ earnings have been relatively small in India.

All three films have seen the light of the day in the same period of October 15-16, which makes for an interesting comparison across Tamil, Telugu, and Bollywood cinema. The below table shows their earnings on a day-to-day basis in India from October 15 to 18.

Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, had a successful debut on Thursday, October 15, followed by good footfalls during the weekend. As per the estimates of Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 59.70 crore net in India on its debut day.

Its collection went down to Rs 37.10 crore on Friday and increased to Rs 47.25 crore on Saturday. Its collection further went up to Rs 55.85 crore net in India on Sunday.

Jailer 2’s day-wise India net collections:

Day 1, Thursday, October 15: Rs 59.70 crore

Day 2, Friday, October 16: Rs 37.10 crore

Day 3, Saturday, October 17: Rs 47.25 crore

Day 4, Sunday, October 18: Rs 55.85 crore

The film’s four-day India net total stood at Rs 199.90 crore, while its worldwide gross reached Rs 424.25 crore, including Rs 190 crore from overseas markets, according to Sacnilk. The figures underline the scale of its opening run compared with the other two releases.

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Ranabaali starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna hit the screens on Friday, October 16. The Telugu historical drama earned about Rs 9.25 crore net on Friday in India. It had earned Rs 7.30 crore net on Saturday.

The movie witnessed some gains on Sunday, earning Rs 7.50 crore net. In total, the movie has earned about Rs 24.05 crore net in three days in India. The worldwide gross of the movie was Rs 36.90 crore including Rs 8.90 crore from outside India, as per Sacnilk.

Ranabaali’s day-wise India net collections:

Day 1, Friday, October 16: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 2, Saturday, October 17: Rs 7.30 crore

Day 3, Sunday, October 18: Rs 7.50 crore

Although the film saw a slight uptick on Sunday, its domestic collections remained far below Jailer 2 over the same period. The comparison also comes amid competition from the Rajinikanth-starrer in the theatrical market.

Nayyi Naveli Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Another film that premiered on Friday, October 16 is Nayyi Naveli by Yami Gautam. This movie earned a first-day box office collection of Rs 3.25 crore, Bollywood Hungama Box office report. The movie earned Rs 3.80 crore on Saturday and dropped to Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday. Its weekend box office collection from India was recorded at Rs 10.70 crore. The worldwide gross of the movie is Rs 12.93 crore, out of which Rs 12.74 crore comes from India and Rs 0.19 crore from international territories.

Nayyi Naveli’s day-wise India net collections:

Day 1, Friday, October 16: Rs 3.25 crore

Day 2, Saturday, October 17: Rs 3.80 crore

Day 3, Sunday, October 18: Rs 3.65 crore

The film registered a modest weekend total compared with Jailer 2 and Ranabaali. Its Saturday collection improved over the opening day, but the Sunday estimate showed a slight decline.

Jailer 2 Vs Ranabaali Vs Nayyi Naveli: Box Office Comparison

Considering the estimated collections, Jailer 2 is leading the comparisons by a large margin. With its India four-day net total estimate of Rs 199.90 crore, it is clearly ahead of Ranabaali at Rs 24.05 crore in three days and Nayyi Naveli at Rs 10.70 crore in one weekend. These comparisons have been made at different run times as Jailer 2 premiered on Thursday, whereas Ranabaali and Nayyi Naveli premiered on Friday.

The box office figures are estimated figures and subject to change as new information comes in. Monday, October 19th estimates are under way and not included in the above comparison of opening weekend performances.

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