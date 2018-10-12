Jalebi movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: This Friday is an exciting one for the cinema-goers and four Bollywood films-Jalebi, Helicopter Eela, Tummbad and Fryday have hit the screens, i.e October 12. Starring Rhea Chakraborty, debutant Varun Mitra and Telly actor Digangana Suryavanshi in prominent roles, Jalebi is the remake of 2016 Bengali film Praktan.

Helmed by Pushpdeep Bharadwaj, the romantic drama film has been bankrolled by Mahesh Bhatt and penned by Kausar Munir and Pushpdeep Bharadwaj. The trailer of the film along with songs like Tum Se and Pal has managed to create quite a buzz. According to early trade estimates, Jalebi is likely to face a stiff competition from Govinda-starrer Fryday and Kajol-starrer Helicopter Eela due to their star power. However, Jalebi might witness a rise due to positive word of mouth. As the film hits the screens today, the film is receiving mixed reviews from the film critics.

Live Blog

