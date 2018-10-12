The romantic drama film Jalebi, directed by Pushpdeep Bhardwaj, has released today on October 12, 2018. Featuring Rhea Chakraborty as Ayesha and Varun Mitra as Dev, the movie is inspired from a Bengali film Praktan. Jalebi is garnering mixed reviews from the audience but critics seem to think that this Jalebi is not so sweet and will leave you tasteless.

Critics and reviewers have already scribbled their thoughts for the movie. In case you are planning to watch the movie, here’s all you should know. We have gathered the reviews to give a detailed analysis of the movie:

Meena Iyer, in her review for DNA, gave 2.5 stars to the movie and was noted saying that if you have a sweet tooth, dig into a box of jalebis. This movie cannot satiate your appetite. The reviewer appreciated the acting of debutant Varun Mitra, said that he was quite comfortable in the character and would surely bag on or two films in near future. While, for Rhea who has already done few of the supportive roles in Bollywood, passes muster. Meena sought to love the music and said that music from the Bhatts are usually mellifluous but on the downside, all their songs are alike.

Sneha May Francis gave Jalebi half out of 5 stars in her review for Network18 saying that this love story chugs along at an excruciatingly slow pace with no destination. The reviewer said that it is so ironic that a movie named after a popular sweet is completely opposite of its taste. She said that it is so bland that even if gulped, it would not leave a long lasting taste as its tagline promises.

Not only this, but the critic also expressed that the actors did a little too acting, making the emotional scenes laughable. Sneha concluded her review suggesting viewers to try not to taste this stale and overdone offering.

