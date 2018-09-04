Jalebi first look: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been accused of plagiarising the idea for his upcoming movie 'Jalebi' poster by Twitterati. The movie features Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Dureja and debutant Varun Mitra in the key roles. Apart from them, Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show 'Bigg Boss' actor, Digangana Suryavanshi is also making her debut with the film. Check out the story for whole detail:

Jalebi first look: On the occasion of Janmashtami, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt launched the movie poster, Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love, and, took the internet by storm. Every Bollywood bigwig congratulated and wished the filmmaker after the release of movie poster. However, the poster didn’t go well with some sections of the Twitter, and they accused the filmmaker of plagiarising the idea for his poster.

In the poster shared by Mahesh Bhatt, the couple is seen kissing each other while other passengers are busy looking at them. The shot seemed to be taken on a train. It has been alleged that this particular idea is being taken from various photographs.

In this changing shifting world where the old stories have collapsed and no new story has yet emerged to replace them comes a story of everlasting love. Here is the #JalebiPoster. @Tweet2Rhea @varunmitra19 @DiganganaS @PushpdeepBhardw pic.twitter.com/arZzQnOKie — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) September 3, 2018

The user named, Krishna alleged that the poster has been copied from one of the photos of Korean wars. Sharing a photograph on her Twitter handle @HinduBhai3 of Korean war goodbye kiss, she captioned the photo the Bollywood could not even make any poster of their own.

Ye Bollywood waale ek poster bhi apni khood ki nahi nikaal sakte @MaheshNBhatt pic.twitter.com/mYq4lm0Zdb — Krishna (@HinduBhai3) September 3, 2018

One more user, Sukesh Potla has claimed the poster has been plagiarized from one of the Tollywood films. In the caption, he wrote while the original was shot in a bus, the new one has been done in a train.

Have seen a similar style of poster in one Tollywood movie as well.

Here is a Train and there it is a Bus .

Anyways , All the best for the whole team of #Jalebi pic.twitter.com/ziCnAZRtjB — 𝐒𝐮𝐤𝐞𝐬𝐡 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐚 🌐 (@OfficialSukesh) September 3, 2018

On the other side, from Bollywood celebrities to fans, everyone is wishing all good luck to the filmmaker for the movie.

Even ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to praise the movie and Mahesh Bhatt. He wrote he was spell-bounded after listening to the songs of the movie.

Responding to Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt wrote if the music of Jalebi had evoked this response from him (Karan) then he (Mahesh Bhatt) was certain that it would touch millions of music lovers all around the world. He also thanked Karan for being so generous.

Just heard all the songs from @visheshfilms upcoming film #Jalebi and I must say I’m absolutely spellbound! Kudos to #MukeshBhatt & @MaheshNBhatt for creating such magic time and again! @sonymusicindia — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 3, 2018

Directed by Pushdeep Bhardwaj, the movie has featured Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Dureja and debutant Varun Mitra. Apart from them, Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ actor, Digangana Suryavanshi is also making her debut in the movie.

Coming back to the accusations, Mahesh Bhatt hasn’t responded on the same yet and we wonder what he has to say about this.

