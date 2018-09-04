Jalebi first look: On the occasion of Janmashtami, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt launched the movie poster, Jalebi: The Everlasting Taste of Love, and, took the internet by storm. Every Bollywood bigwig congratulated and wished the filmmaker after the release of movie poster. However, the poster didn’t go well with some sections of the Twitter, and they accused the filmmaker of plagiarising the idea for his poster.
In the poster shared by Mahesh Bhatt, the couple is seen kissing each other while other passengers are busy looking at them. The shot seemed to be taken on a train. It has been alleged that this particular idea is being taken from various photographs.
Also Read: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa aka Antara Biswas’s bikini photos will drive away your Monday blues!
Also Read: Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt is Raazi with her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, here’s the proof
The user named, Krishna alleged that the poster has been copied from one of the photos of Korean wars. Sharing a photograph on her Twitter handle @HinduBhai3 of Korean war goodbye kiss, she captioned the photo the Bollywood could not even make any poster of their own.
Also Read: Nimrat Kaur slays report of her affair with Ravi Shastri, but with all kindness
One more user, Sukesh Potla has claimed the poster has been plagiarized from one of the Tollywood films. In the caption, he wrote while the original was shot in a bus, the new one has been done in a train.
On the other side, from Bollywood celebrities to fans, everyone is wishing all good luck to the filmmaker for the movie.
Even ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter to praise the movie and Mahesh Bhatt. He wrote he was spell-bounded after listening to the songs of the movie.
Responding to Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt wrote if the music of Jalebi had evoked this response from him (Karan) then he (Mahesh Bhatt) was certain that it would touch millions of music lovers all around the world. He also thanked Karan for being so generous.
Directed by Pushdeep Bhardwaj, the movie has featured Rhea Chakraborty, Ananya Dureja and debutant Varun Mitra. Apart from them, Qubool Hai, Veera and reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ actor, Digangana Suryavanshi is also making her debut in the movie.
Also Read: Jalebi – The Everlasting Taste Of Love motion poster: An emotional tale of unrequited love
Coming back to the accusations, Mahesh Bhatt hasn’t responded on the same yet and we wonder what he has to say about this.