After raising excitement among the audience and Bollywood industry with an intriguing poster, the makers of the upcoming film Jalebi starring Rhea Chakraborty and debutant Varun Mitra have released the official trailer of the film. With a sizzling chemistry between the leading duo and a love story marked with twists and turns, Jalebi promises to be high on emotions.

United with love and separated by ambition and differing priorities, the trailer of Jalebi captures the nerve of modern love stories. Along with Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra, Television actor Digangana Suryavanshi will also be seen essaying a prominent role in the film.

In the film, the perfect love story of Rhea and Varun witnesses a roadblock after Rhea feels suffocated in Varun’s house after their wedding. In a bid to follow her dreams and choosing his family over love, the duo decides to get separated. However, life has different plans for the two of them as they meet again on a train journey where Rhea meets Varun’s new wife Digangana. Will the duo reunite? Do they still love each other? or Will they move on in their respective lives? For that, we would have to watch the film in cinema theatres on October 12, 2018.

Check out the trailer of Rhea Chakraborty and Varun Mitra-starrer Jalebi here:

Starring Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra and Digangana Suryavanshi in prominent roles, Jalebi has been helmed by Pushpdeep Bharadwaj and bankrolled by Mukesh Bhatt and Sakshi Bhatt.

