A new threat mail to the civic authorities of Mumbai apparently mentioned Amitabh Bachchan’s residence called Jalsa as one of those places in the city which are likely to be attacked. The email also mentioned the upcoming concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai and made threats about attacks on several Metro stations.

This email was sent to the Mayor of Mumbai Ritu Tawde and BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide on November 26. This email is said to have threatened bomb blasts and grenade attacks in different parts of the city of Mumbai. The recent threat has once again put Jalsa of Amitabh Bachchan in the limelight.

What Did The Threat Email Say About Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa?

According to reports regarding the email, the sender gave notice of an impending explosion in the Mayor’s office at 1:11 pm on November 26. This email also stated that there would be IED (improvised explosive device) attacks on Mahalaxmi, Science and Acharya Metro stations from November 27 to December 31.

The home of Amitabh Bachchan, Jalsa, is also mentioned in this email. There were warnings of grenade attacks in Mumbai for 30 days from the email. These are just the claims of the sender through the threat email and must not be considered as a confirmation of any explosion being planted or attack occurred.

Diljit Dosanjh’s November 27 Mumbai Concert Also Named

The email also mentioned Diljit Dosanjh’s concert which is supposed to take place on November 27 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai. There is a threat of using drones to conduct an attack on the venue and the demand for cancellation of the concert, along with a threat of grenade attacks throughout the city.

The mention of the concert becomes another important public location on the list from the email. But the threat doesn’t prove that the attack is going to take place and the claims of the sender are true.

What Is Known About The Fresh Threat So Far?

The email supposedly refers to the Khalistan movement and cites two organizations namely the Khalistan National Army and the Babbar Khalsa. In addition, it also mentions the supposed entry into Mumbai of agents with grenades. Such information has yet to be verified separately. The new development takes place against the backdrop of an earlier threat that had involved the name of Jalsa.

It is necessary for the authorities to verify the authenticity of the information as well as the security condition at the places mentioned. Additional information on any searches and security measures can only be given following verification from the Mumbai Police or the concerned authorities.

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