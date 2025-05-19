Jamal Roberts Wins American Idol Season 23, John Foster Finishes Runner-Up

Jamal Roberts has been crowned the champion of American Idol Season 23, breaking voting records with 26 million fan votes. His historic win marks the first time since 2003 that a Black man has taken the title, beating out runner-up John Foster and third-place finisher Breanna Nix.

In a thrilling conclusion to Season 23 of ABC’s popular singing competition, American Idol announced Jamal Roberts as this year’s champion. The finale, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, saw an unprecedented 26 million votes cast by viewers—doubling the total from last year’s finale and setting a new voting record.

A Historic Win

Roberts’ victory marks a significant milestone as he becomes the first Black man to win American Idol since Ruben Studdard’s Season 2 triumph in 2003. Reflecting on this achievement, the show celebrated Roberts’ rise to the top alongside fellow finalists John Foster, who finished as the runner-up, and Breanna Nix, who placed third.

A Star-Studded American Idol Season 23 Finale

The live finale was packed with memorable performances from a diverse lineup of artists, including Jessica Simpson, Good Charlotte, Salt-N-Pepa, Kirk Franklin, Jennifer Holliday, Patti LaBelle, and the Goo Goo Dolls, among others.

The competition’s top three finalists each showcased their talent in special duets during the broadcast: Roberts joined forces with Jelly Roll, Foster performed alongside judge Luke Bryan, and Nix sang with Brandon Lake.

Judges and New Faces on the American Idol Season 23 Panel

This season featured a refreshed judging panel alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Carrie Underwood, the Season 4 winner, made her debut as a judge, stepping in for Katy Perry. Underwood’s addition brought a new dynamic to the panel, complementing the existing expertise and enthusiasm of the judges.

According to a Newsweek report from last year, the winner of *American Idol* receives a recording contract with Hollywood Records. Jamal Roberts will be awarded $125,000 upfront, with an additional $100,000 payable after he completes a full album—bringing his total earnings to $250,000.

The report also revealed that the winner is allocated a budget of up to $300,000 to produce the album. This amount is provided as an advance, which the artist is expected to repay through future earnings.

