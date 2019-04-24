James Bond 25th film, cast to be announced tomorrow: The 25th edition of classic James Bond film is going to be exceptional as the makers are holding a special launch event on Thursday, April 25, 2019. The film has been created enough abuzz so far as 007 fans know that it marks the departure of Daniel Craig, leaving them with a discussion about who is going to be the next Bond.

James Bond 25th film, cast to be announced tomorrow: The 25th edition of classic James Bond film is going to be exceptional as the makers are holding a special launch event on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A tweet posted by official James Bond handle said that the launch event will be held at “one of 007’s most iconic locations” and will be streamed on various social media platforms at 13:10 BST. During the launch event, the cast of the film is also expected to be revealed along with other key details of the film.

The film has been created enough abuzz so far as 007 fans know that it marks the departure of Daniel Craig, leaving them with a discussion about who is going to be the next Bond. Apart from that, Oscar-winning actor, Rami Malek might join the cast of the film playing the main villain.

The first ever James Bond was portrayed by Sean Connery in Dr No (1962). He then played James Bond for From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967) and Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

In 1969, George Lazenby succeeded Connery as James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. He departed the series after just one memorable performance.

In 1973, Roger Moore brought his wit and sense of humour to the role of 007 in Live And Let Die (1973). He was then seen in the editions The Man With The Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), MoonRaker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View To A Kill (1985).

Timothy Dalton was then Bond for The Living Daylights (1987) and Licence To Kill (1989). Unlike Moore, the actor made the character more ruthless and hard-edged.

Pierce Brosnan donned the 007’s tuxedo in 1995 with Goldeneye. He gave the character his charm and the timeless appeal. The actor was then seen in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

Daniel Craig or the 21st century Bond brought everything that the character had asked for. He played this seductive dangerous 007 in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum Of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

There are speculations that a Black actor most possibly Idris Elba could be seen playing the character. Apart from that, fans also want to see Henry Cavill, Jack Davenport, Rachel Weisz and Tom Hiddleston play the 007.

