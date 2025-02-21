James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

Amazon MGM Studios now has creative control over the James Bond franchise as longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli step back from their roles. The announcement, made on Thursday, marks a major turning point for the spy series, with Wilson and Broccoli remaining co-owners but no longer leading its creative direction. As part of a new joint venture, Amazon MGM will oversee the franchise’s future while Wilson and Broccoli focus on other projects.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, expressed his appreciation for the franchise’s legacy. “Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment. We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to the big screen and to Michael and Barbara for their dedication. We are honored to continue this heritage and look forward to ushering in the next phase of 007,” he said.

James Bond Legacy

Wilson has been involved with James Bond for nearly six decades. He shared his decision to step away from producing the films. “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back to focus on art and charitable projects. It is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

Broccoli also reflected on her time shaping the franchise. “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I’ve had the honour of working with four talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of incredible artists in the industry.

Amazon acquired MGM in 2022 for $8.5 billion, gaining control over a vast catalog of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, including the distribution rights to all James Bond movies.

The most recent film, ‘No Time to Die’ (2021), marked Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 and grossed $775 million worldwide. However, despite speculation, there have been no official announcements regarding the next Bond film or Craig’s replacement. With Amazon MGM now leading the creative vision, fans eagerly await the future of the world’s most famous spy.

