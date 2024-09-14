Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

James McAvoy Was Offered ‘Ton Of Money’ To Star In Harry Potter Series Despite Having Less Experience

"I auditioned for it and I think they wanted to put me on a retainer," shared McAvoy. "And they offered me something like it was crazy, I'd hardly done any work and I think maybe 10 other actors or something like that - they wanted to put us on retainer so that they could hold us and keep us to choose later."

James McAvoy Was Offered ‘Ton Of Money’ To Star In Harry Potter Series Despite Having Less Experience

Actor James McAvoy recently revealed that he was offered a significant amount to appear in the Harry Potter series early in his career. However, he turned it down to have more stable and persistent work, reported People.

While promoting his film ‘Speak No Evil’ on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he was asked if he was interested in playing the role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone or being part of Star Wars project.

“Almost, yeah, I can probably say this one. The very first movie, I think it was who is the is it Tom Riddle in the first one, yeah? But he’s like in it… for like a scene in a flashback or something like that? And they had, I simply remember it was right in the beginning of my career,” he said.

“I auditioned for it and I think they wanted to put me on a retainer,” shared McAvoy. “And they offered me something like it was crazy, I’d hardly done any work and I think maybe 10 other actors or something like that – they wanted to put us on retainer so that they could hold us and keep us to choose later.”

MUST READ: Will Hugh Jackman & Tobey Maguire Appear in Avengers: Secret Wars? Here’s What We Know 

Although he didn’t open up on the kind of role he was willing to do, he shared that he was offered a hefty sum especially being a emerging actor at that time. “For me, at that time, it was a ton of money, it was like 40,000 pounds or something like that, and I’d done very little work,” he added.

But there was a condition and if he had agreed to the contract, he “wouldn’t be able to do any work for about seven months” and that is why his agent Ruth Young advised him not to accept the offer.

“And she was like we’re going to go do something else, and I ended up doing the play [where] I got booed by a homophobic gentleman,” he said. “I did that instead and I think got paid 275 pounds a week. But it was part of the making of me, and I got in acting work. I was actually learning and doing all that,” reported People magazine.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 250 Crore? 

Filed under

harry potter series James McAvoy latest hollywood news Latest world news

Also Read

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Ukraine Has Legal And Military Right To Use Long Range Weapons Against Russia: NATO Military Committee Chair, Others

Ukraine Has Legal And Military Right To Use Long Range Weapons Against Russia: NATO Military...

CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop For Delay In Filing FIR In Kolkata Doctor’s Rape-Murder Case

CBI Arrests Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Cop For Delay In Filing FIR In...

Two Policemen Killed, One Injured In Bomb Blast In Quetta Pakistan

Two Policemen Killed, One Injured In Bomb Blast In Quetta Pakistan

Premier League: Liverpool Suffers Shocking Home Loss To Forest For First Time In 55 Years

Premier League: Liverpool Suffers Shocking Home Loss To Forest For First Time In 55 Years

Entertainment

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes: Very Easy To Stay Centred

Demi Lovato Says She Has Waited Her Whole Life For A Man Like Jordan Lutes:

Jenna Ortega Recalls How She Had To KISS Cameron Boyce During Audition But Could Not: I Was Uncomfortable

Jenna Ortega Recalls How She Had To KISS Cameron Boyce During Audition But Could Not:

Paris Olympics 2024: How Much Did Tom Cruise Charge For His Daredevil Stunt At Closing Ceremony? Amount FINALLY Revealed

Paris Olympics 2024: How Much Did Tom Cruise Charge For His Daredevil Stunt At Closing

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox