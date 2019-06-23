Janhvi Kapoor was clicked while she was shooting for her next movie RoohiAfza in Uttarakhand. The photos on the internet have excited her fans about the prospect of her next project.

Dhadak superstar Janhvi Kapoor is back in the news again as her portrait from the sets of RoohiAfza, her next movie is leaked on the internet. The celebrity girls from the Kapoor’s family can be seen donning an orange coloured salwar kameez and grey sweater on the shooting location in the hills of Uttarakhand. The movie RoohiAfza will be a horror movie and Janhvi was out on the sets of the movie for the first schedule of the shooting when the picture was leaked.

What made the picture more perfect for Janhvi as well as for her fans was that the photographer caught her unaware of the situation that she was getting clicked and that gave the perfect candid shots where she is completely into her role in the shooting for the movie.

Janhvi herself had announced about this project earlier on her Instagram account and that had sent her fans seeking news about the film.

She was greeted by huge cheers by her fans when she had arrived for the shooting at Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

The movie hit the ground on June 14 starring Rajkumar Rao as the male lead and it will hit the cinemas on March 20 2020, across the country. the movie is jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba while Hardik Mehta is directing the movie that promises to be an entertaining thriller.

