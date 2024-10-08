Jamie Foxx On Dealing With A Medical Emergency: It Was Excruciating

Actor Jamie Foxx went through a medical emergency about which he once claimed that it was so bad that he wasn't sure he'd survive.

Actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx who returned to the standup comedy stage in Atlanta after a long gap has talked about how he faced his “excruciating” medical emergency last year, reported Variety.

“It was an excruciating time, opening those wounds every single day,” said Foxx.

“It was excruciating because the worry is what gets you. Yeah, we’ve got a great show in the room, but we don’t know what they may laugh or what they may not laugh at,” shared Foxx, adding, “Usually, when you do a stand-up special, you go out for a year and work every nook and cranny, then you tape it. You don’t just show up in Atlanta and turn the camera on.”

Foxx announced the show in an Instagram post last month, according to Variety.

The actor released a video on Instagram last year, tearfully talking about his suffering and why he kept the details of his physical condition private. He captoned the video, “Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through….”

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” Jamie said. “I went through something I never dreamed I’d have to go through.”

Regarding why he waited so long to speak, Jamie stated that he did not want anybody to see him with tubes protruding from his body, adding, “I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show.”

Jamie debunked internet rumours that he was paralysed and blind, admitting he went through “hell and back,” but is now able to work despite minor setbacks in his recuperation

