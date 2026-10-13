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Home > Entertainment News > Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’

Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’

Jamie Lever once wanted to enter the entertainment industry as Jamie J. The comedian has spoken about the pressure of carrying Johnny Lever’s famous surname while trying to build her own identity.

Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname?
Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname?

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 19:43 IST

For Jamie Lever, entering Bollywood with a famous surname was not exactly the advantage people might imagine. The comedian, daughter of veteran actor Johnny Lever, once revealed that she initially wanted to be known as Jamie J, only to find herself under pressure to embrace the name that came with her father’s legacy. 

Why Jamie Lever Initially Wanted To Be Called Jamie J

Before becoming known as Jamie Lever, the comedian wanted to use the name Jamie J, with the initial standing for Janumala, her family surname. In an earlier interview, she recalled that she did not want to add “Lever” to her name when she entered the entertainment industry.

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However, she said industry people insisted she use the surname so audiences would recognise her connection to Johnny Lever. She eventually began working under the name Jamie Lever, but the decision came with its own set of expectations.

“I felt so pressured that the name Johnny Lever carries so much weight, and I thought, ‘Mahn, I am not myself anymore,’” she said while discussing the challenges of building her career. 

Jamie Lever On The Pressure Of Being Johnny Lever’s Daughter

The comedian also said her father’s reputation shaped people’s expectations of her work. She recalled facing comments suggesting that, as Johnny Lever’s daughter, she would be judged on whether she could live up to his comic legacy.

For Jamie, the challenge was not simply being recognised as a star kid. It was finding space to establish her own identity while carrying a surname associated with one of Hindi cinema’s best-known comedians.

In a separate interview, she acknowledged that being Johnny Lever’s daughter had brought her goodwill and warmth within the industry, but stressed that she still needed to prove herself through her performances. She also described her father as a mentor rather than a competitor. 

How Jamie Lever Carved Her Own Identity

Jamie eventually found her footing through comedy, mimicry and live performances. Over the years, she has built a presence through her own comic performances while continuing to work alongside her father.

She has also spoken about wanting to carry forward Johnny Lever’s legacy without being defined entirely by it. For the comedian, the goal is to honour the family name while making sure audiences recognise her for her own talent and style. 

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Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’
Tags: Jamie LeverJohnny Lever

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Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’

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Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’
Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’
Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’
Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’
Jamie Lever Didn’t Want To Use Johnny Lever’s Surname? Why The Comedian Felt ‘I Am Not Myself Anymore’

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