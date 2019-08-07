Jammu and Kashmir Article 370 abrogation: After scrapping article 370, several Bollywood filmmakers and producers have booked around 50 titles like Article 370, Article 35A and Kashmir Mein Tiranga with the film bodies, as per reports. As per a report these titles have been registered at various Hindi film bodies.

Revealing the titles of the movies, sources said Kashmir Mein Tiranga, Kashmir Hamara Hai, Dhara 370 and Dhara 35A.

Some of them sought permission at the earliest to make a film so that they could proceed with the research, cast and get other logistics in place.

However, filmmaker like Anand Pandit, producer of PM Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi, who already thought of making a film before scrapping article 370. Yes, he claimed to have already booked the titles such as Article 370 and Article 35A.

While speaking to a leading daily, Anand Pandit said he wanted to explore the reason for granting such privileges of one state. But after the historic announcement by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, h had aptly found the perfect ending for his film. From a film based on history, it is now going to be a historic film.

Decision of revoking Article 370 led to a huge debate among several people. While some asserted it to be the darkest day of the democracy, some extended their support to Prime Minister Modi’s decision.

