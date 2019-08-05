Jammu & Kashmir article 370 scrapped: Post scrapping of article 370, the two beautiful states Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have come to the limelight. For several years, these two states are being remembered for its beautiful and peaceful valleys. From Shahid Kapoor starrer Haider to Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Fitoor, there are several movies which have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

After revoking Article 370, while everyone is busy in debating over the decision. Some have contested the bold move of PM Modi as masterstroke while some are opposing it. Nevertheless, PM Modi led NDA government has registered a historic decision. It was a long-pending decision which was supposed to be taken much before year 2019, however, due to some reasons, it couldn’t have happened. Now after 1947, the two beautiful and peaceful states of the country India Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be considered as the Union Territory. This means several provisions which was earlier implemented will be changed.

It had been a long-awaited decision. However, apart from this, the place is not only important for the tourists but also significant for shooting scenes for various Bollywood movies. Be it Shahid Kapoor starrer Haider or Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Fitoor, various movies are being shot in these exotic locations.

Let’s go back in the past to watch some movies which have been shot in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh highlighting these two states’ serene beauty.

Check out a list of Bollywood movies

Fitoor

Based on love, heartbreak and beauty is being set on the beautiful city of Kashmir.

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan starrer he played the character of a cadet who can be seen fighting in the beautiful valleys of Ladakh.

Fanaa

A love story of Kajol and Aamir Khan which left everyone wondering about their destiny, what’s more eye-grabbing was beautiful Kashmir valley.

3 Idiots

In the last climax scene when the engineering college gang met in the search of the character Phunsukh Wangdu.

Haider

With the Jammu and Kashmir’s backdrop, this movie was loved by all for its plot and especially the serene scenes which was being shot in the valleys of Kashmir.

Jab Tak Hain Jaan

Romantic movie was largely shot in Ladakh, especially the song titled ‘Jiya Jiya Re’ featuring Anushka Sharma and SRK.

Mission Kashmir

A 2000 murder thriller film based on Altaf played by Hrithik Roshan parents’ murder, later took revenge after returning from years

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was being liked by all for the innocence of both Salman Khan and Harshali Malhotra has one Kashmir.

Highway

Alia Bhatt-starrer Highway showcased the love and friendship was being shot in Kashmir valley.

