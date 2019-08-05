In what can be termed as a historic decision for all the natives of Jammu and Kashmir, today on Monday, August 5, 2019, PM Modi led NDA government revoked Article 370. Many have welcomed the decision while some are opposing it and called it as ‘darkest day in the history of democracy’. While those who’ve supported the decision have come out in open to hail it. Similarly, the whole Bollywood fraternity has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter to take this step towards all the Kashmiris. From Raveena Tandon to Vikrant Massey, Bollywood actor took to Twitter to applaud the bold move of PM Modi.
With a series of emojis, Raveena Tandon and Vikrant Massey had thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping the Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, a local resident of Jammu and Kashmir, took to Twitter to applaud the decision. This too shall pass with a hashtag of Kashmir.
Kangana Ranaut in a statement to a leading daily said scrapping of Article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of a terrorism-free nation. She had been emphasizing on this for the longest time, and she had known if anyone can made it possible then it’s only Mr. Modi.
Praising him further, she said that he is not only visionary but also had the courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality. She had congratulated the entire Bharat including Jammu and Kashmir on this historic day. Now everyone can together with can look at a very bright future.
Check out other Bollywood celebs’ tweets:
Post scrapping Article 370
The state is no longer to enjoy its special status, and all provisions of the Indian Constitution that will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir from now on. The government proposed Jammu and Kashmir be a Union Territory with the legislature, and, Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.
Various political parties which have extended the support to the government are BJD, BSP, AIADMK, TRS, TDP, AAP, and YSRCP. While, PDP, Congress, JD(U), CPM, TMC, DMK, RJD, and MDMK have opposed the move till now.