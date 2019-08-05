After scrapping Article 370, the decision is courting a debate. Some are extending support to the decision while there are some who are criticising the move. Among many who have welcomed the move is Bollywood. Be it Raveena Tandon or Vikrant Massey and Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood celebrities have thanked PM Modi.

In what can be termed as a historic decision for all the natives of Jammu and Kashmir, today on Monday, August 5, 2019, PM Modi led NDA government revoked Article 370. Many have welcomed the decision while some are opposing it and called it as ‘darkest day in the history of democracy’. While those who’ve supported the decision have come out in open to hail it. Similarly, the whole Bollywood fraternity has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter to take this step towards all the Kashmiris. From Raveena Tandon to Vikrant Massey, Bollywood actor took to Twitter to applaud the bold move of PM Modi.

With a series of emojis, Raveena Tandon and Vikrant Massey had thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scrapping the Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Dangal actor Zaira Wasim, a local resident of Jammu and Kashmir, took to Twitter to applaud the decision. This too shall pass with a hashtag of Kashmir.

🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) August 5, 2019

This too shall pass! #Kashmir — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) August 4, 2019

Kangana Ranaut in a statement to a leading daily said scrapping of Article 370 was long due, it is a historic step in the direction of a terrorism-free nation. She had been emphasizing on this for the longest time, and she had known if anyone can made it possible then it’s only Mr. Modi.

Praising him further, she said that he is not only visionary but also had the courage and strength of character to make unthinkable a reality. She had congratulated the entire Bharat including Jammu and Kashmir on this historic day. Now everyone can together with can look at a very bright future.

Check out other Bollywood celebs’ tweets:

I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too.#370Abolished — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 5, 2019

Whatever happens in politics, let there be no bloodshed, let sense prevail. We’re one, all Indians. We are a peaceful people. We believe in compassion, not coercion. Be kind peeps! ❤️Jai Hind. https://t.co/ObtXWghTqZ — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 5, 2019

This is the greatest homage to all those braves martyred for the dream of a United India. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 Hats off and a big thank you to @narendramodi ji and @AmitShah ji from the heart of each and every patriotic Indian. #OneIndia #AkhandBharat #JaiHind 🇮🇳 Bye Bye #Article370 #35A 👋 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) August 5, 2019

Status Quo on #Kashmir is done & dusted with. The region will ‘theoretically’ be treated like any other in #India .Growing up as a child of the Indian Armed Forces & having heard numerous first hand stories,this is a move I personally welcome.The band-aid ripped off. #370scrapped — SONA (@sonamohapatra) August 5, 2019

I'm appalled at the way things have played out in Kashmir. Shameful to think that the powers of democracy would be used for highly undemocratic acts. Heartbroken at where we are heading as a country and really scared for us all. #KashmirUnderThreat — Shahana Goswami (@ShahanaGoswami) August 5, 2019

Post scrapping Article 370

The state is no longer to enjoy its special status, and all provisions of the Indian Constitution that will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir from now on. The government proposed Jammu and Kashmir be a Union Territory with the legislature, and, Ladakh as a separate Union Territory without legislature.

Various political parties which have extended the support to the government are BJD, BSP, AIADMK, TRS, TDP, AAP, and YSRCP. While, PDP, Congress, JD(U), CPM, TMC, DMK, RJD, and MDMK have opposed the move till now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App