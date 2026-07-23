Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Over 7 Lakh Tickets, Crosses Rs 23 Crore Before Release

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalaiva Vijay’s last movie ‘Jana Nayagan’ has begun to create havoc at the box-office even before its premiere on 23rd July. More than 7,29,000 tickets have already been booked in the country, with total revenue from pre-sale crossing the Rs 23-crore barrier considering the blockage of tickets into account. This is despite the fact that the movie had to face tough times due to a seven-month-long censorship battle and a leak of the movie online.

How Big Are the Advance Booking Numbers for Jana Nayagan?

The film by director H. Vinoth has amassed Rs 22.36 crore worth of domestic pre-sale collection from over 9,500 show screenings. Of this, the primary Tamil version is contributing almost 90% of the overall pre-sales numbers with a pre-sale collection of over ₹16.6 crore.

The worldwide pre-sales numbers for the first weekend itself have crossed Rs 30 crore, with strong pre-sale numbers being reported from North America, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia. Although the numbers do not stack up against the day one pre-sale numbers of Leo (₹46.3 crore) and GOAT (₹29.8 crore), the opening day global number is expected to be between ₹100 crore to ₹105 crore after reaching its footfall peak on Thursday.

Which Regional Box Office Markets Are Leading the Charge?

Tamil Nadu still retains its supremacy, contributing to ₹8 crore worth of advance bookings. Famous theatres such as Mayajaal Multiplex in Chennai have managed to sell out their 48 slots on the day of release in one hour from the moment the booking window opened. Kamala Cinemas managed to sell 10,000 tickets in a few minutes. Movie tickets in Chennai remain affordable due to the cap set by the government, which is ₹190 per person.

On the other hand, the prices have increased drastically in Karnataka, which stands second to Tamil Nadu in terms of collections with ₹4.88 crore. Cinepolis Nexus Shantiniketan in Bangalore now sells premium recliner seats at ₹2,500 each. Kerala follows next with ₹1.8 crore worth of advance booking, while Telugu and Hindi dubbed movie markets are gradually moving up the graph.

“There is direct politics in the story, but it doesn’t target or criticize any individual. It talks about democratic values, unity, and working for the people.” — Director H. Vinoth

Why Is Jana Nayagan Generating Such Unprecedented Fan Frenzy?

The reason for the emotional gravity attached to Jana Nayagan is because it is the last feature film by Vijay before he leaves the realm of films. The political action thriller is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions and stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and Priyamani with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

There have been rough times for the movie this year, with certification issues delaying its release until after the initial date set for January Pongal. There was an unsanctioned high-definition leak of the movie in April, but despite this, people are coming out in droves for the screening of Vijay’s farewell from the silver screens, thanks to the CBFC certificate ‘A’.

Can Jana Nayagan Break Opening Day Records at the Box Office?

The trade forecasters see an estimated domestic net opening in the range of ₹55 crore to ₹60 crore, thereby easily beating the Rs 44 crore net opening of The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). With foreign forecasts also included, the movie is on track to notch up one of the biggest global openings ever for a Tamil movie in 2026.

Even though surpassing Rajinikanth’s Coolie (Rs153 crore global opening) might not be easy due to slow bookings, the movie Jana Nayagan is capitalizing on very high actual occupancy, around 85%, in major South Indian cities. It all depends on whether walk-in audiences decide to turn the tables for Vijay on the day of the release.

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