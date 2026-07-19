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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast

Advance bookings for Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan are seeing strong demand across India. While Tamil Nadu has capped ticket prices, premium seats in Bengaluru have reached Rs 2,500, with several early-morning shows already selling out.

Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 18:22 IST

Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: After months of anticipation, Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan is finally gearing up for its theatrical release, and the advance booking response suggests a blockbuster opening could be on the cards.

Bookings have begun in several cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and other major markets. While standard ticket prices for the Tamil version range between Rs 100 and Rs 800 in most locations, premium formats are commanding significantly higher prices.

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The biggest surprise has come from Bengaluru, where recliner seats at Cinépolis Nexus Shantiniketan have been priced at Rs 2,500, making them among the most expensive tickets for the film in India. Several early morning premiere shows, including the popular 6:30 AM screenings, are already sold out or filling rapidly.

Why are Tamil Nadu ticket prices lower?

Interestingly, the pricing pattern in Tamil Nadu is markedly different. In Chennai, ticket prices remain regulated, with the highest-priced tickets capped at Rs 190, while the cheapest seats start at Rs 54. Tamil Nadu has long followed government regulations that restrict excessive pricing for theatrical releases. The state has also discouraged unusually expensive premiere shows and early morning screenings following several fan-related incidents over the years.

Meanwhile, Kamala Cinemas in Chennai announced that it had sold more than 10,000 tickets within minutes of opening bookings, underlining the massive demand for Vijay’s film.

Strong overseas demand too

The excitement isn’t limited to India. Overseas bookings had opened even before the official release date was announced. UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment earlier claimed that thousands of tickets were sold within an hour of bookings going live, signalling robust international demand.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Bobby Deol, with Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain, and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles.

The film is reportedly an adaptation of the Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. Originally scheduled for a Pongal release, it was delayed due to certification-related issues. Following CBFC clearance, Jana Nayagan is now set to hit theatres on July 23. The film has generated added curiosity as it is widely expected to be Vijay’s final feature before he fully transitions into politics.

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Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast
Tags: Jana Nayagan advance bookingthalapathy-vijay

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Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast

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Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast
Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay’s Final Film Sells Tickets Up To Rs 2,500 As Early Shows Fill Fast

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