Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan, opened to packed theatres and fans running to early morning shows pulling in over Rs 78 crore gross worldwide on the first day of its release. Directed by H. Vinoth, mass entertainer hauled a total of Rs 41 crore net in India, but it fell short of the benchmark set by Vijay’s 2023 hit Leo.

How Much Did ‘Jana Nayagan’ Collect Worldwide On Opening Day?

The political action movie maintained supremacy in the local circuit as well as clung tightly to foreign markets. As per trade figures from Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 48.27 crore gross in local theatres along with Rs 30 crore internationally.

Circuit / Metric Day 1 Earnings India Nett Collection Rs 41.00 Crore India Gross Collection Rs 48.27 Crore Overseas Gross Collection Rs 30.00 Crore Worldwide Gross Total Rs 78.27 Crore

The home state contributed significantly towards the success in the local market. The original Tamil version led the charge in collecting Rs 36.50 crore nett, followed by the Telugu dubbing and Hindi dubbing versions collecting Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 1.75 crore, respectively.

Why Did Vijay’s Last Film Miss The ‘Leo’ Box Office Record?

Analysts monitoring the trade performance list out some major sources of friction. As opposed to Leo, which benefited from the buzz of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU universe to post a phenomenal opening day of more than Rs 148+ crore, Jana Nayagan met with some pushback beyond Tamil Nadu.

The combination of an unverified leak on the internet weeks before, along with low occupancies in Hindi speaking zones (at an average of 14.6%), kept it from crossing the mark of Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

The Telugu and Hindi markets opened quietly, showing that mass-market reach in the North requires more than just a dubbed release. While Vijay’s performance as Vetri Kondan earned early praise, critical response to the second half’s pacing divided neutral moviegoers.

Which States Led The Domestic Box Office Numbers For ‘Jana Nayagan’?

Tamil Nadu made the headlines with its outstanding gross collection of Rs 24 crore, where morning occupancy at cinemas in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy was around 90 percent.

Rs 11.25 crore came from Karnataka, adding weight to Vijay’s huge presence in Bengaluru. And then Kerala contributed Rs 5.52 crore amidst tough competition at local box office on a working Thursday.

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