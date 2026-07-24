LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record

Thalapathy Vijay's farewell film Jana Nayagan kicked off its theatrical run with an impressive ₹78.27 crore gross worldwide on Day 1, driven by massive Tamil Nadu turnout despite missing past records set by Leo and GOAT.

Vijay in Jana Nayagan, Image Credits- IMDb
Vijay in Jana Nayagan, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 11:35 IST

Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan, opened to packed theatres and fans running to early morning shows pulling in over Rs 78 crore gross worldwide on the first day of its release. Directed by H. Vinoth, mass entertainer hauled a total of Rs 41 crore net in India, but it fell short of the benchmark set by Vijay’s 2023 hit Leo.

How Much Did ‘Jana Nayagan’ Collect Worldwide On Opening Day?

The political action movie maintained supremacy in the local circuit as well as clung tightly to foreign markets. As per trade figures from Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 48.27 crore gross in local theatres along with Rs 30 crore internationally.

You Might Be Interested In

Circuit / Metric

Day 1 Earnings

India Nett Collection

Rs 41.00 Crore

India Gross Collection

Rs 48.27 Crore

Overseas Gross Collection

Rs 30.00 Crore

Worldwide Gross Total

Rs 78.27 Crore

The home state contributed significantly towards the success in the local market. The original Tamil version led the charge in collecting Rs 36.50 crore nett, followed by the Telugu dubbing and Hindi dubbing versions collecting Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 1.75 crore, respectively.

Why Did Vijay’s Last Film Miss The ‘Leo’ Box Office Record?

Analysts monitoring the trade performance list out some major sources of friction. As opposed to Leo, which benefited from the buzz of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LCU universe to post a phenomenal opening day of more than Rs 148+ crore, Jana Nayagan met with some pushback beyond Tamil Nadu.

The combination of an unverified leak on the internet weeks before, along with low occupancies in Hindi speaking zones (at an average of 14.6%), kept it from crossing the mark of Rs 100 crore on its opening day.

The Telugu and Hindi markets opened quietly, showing that mass-market reach in the North requires more than just a dubbed release. While Vijay’s performance as Vetri Kondan earned early praise, critical response to the second half’s pacing divided neutral moviegoers.

Which States Led The Domestic Box Office Numbers For ‘Jana Nayagan’?

Tamil Nadu made the headlines with its outstanding gross collection of Rs 24 crore, where morning occupancy at cinemas in cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, and Trichy was around 90 percent.

Rs 11.25 crore came from Karnataka, adding weight to Vijay’s huge presence in Bengaluru. And then Kerala contributed Rs 5.52 crore amidst tough competition at local box office on a working Thursday.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Trailer Postponed: Release Date, Cast, Story- Everything About Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Epic Drama

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record
Tags: box office collectionthalapathy-vijay

RELATED News

Why Did Akanksha Chamola Say She Would Choose Her Pet Dog Over Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2?

Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Scared To Play Lord Ram In Ramayana? Yash Praises His Performance

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Refuses to Slow Down, Crosses Rs 185 Crore Worldwide

Did Tanishk Bagchi ‘Steal’ Saiyaara Song? Amaal Mallik Makes Explosive Allegations

Where Is John Abraham’s New Rs 84 Crore Heritage Home Located? Here Is Everything We Know

LATEST NEWS

Young Adults Embrace Battle for the Broken Realms: A Fresh Fantasy That Redefines Indian Young Adult Fiction

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

Indiabulls Swings to Q1 Profit of Rs 141 Crore; Stock Climbs Nearly 5% as Realty Pipeline Expands

Northeast Medical Expansion Gathers Pace: Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital to Build Tripura’s Largest Private Multi-Specialty Hospital

Commonwealth Games 2026: First-Ever Braille, Tactile Medals Unveiled Ahead of Glasgow Showpiece

Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

AILET 2027 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Application Details, Fee and How to Apply

Google Introduces Face Recognition for Sign-In: Step-by-Step Guide to Access Your Account

RRB ALP CBT 2 Admit Card 2026: Hall Ticket to Be Released Soon for 10,970 at rrbapply.gov.in, Exam on July 28 | Check Latest Updates

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay’s Final Film Earns Rs 78 Crore Worldwide, Misses Leo Record

QUICK LINKS