Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay’s Film Holds Strong, Eyes Weekend Boost After Crossing Rs 150 Crore

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is showing signs of a steady theatrical run as the film enters its second weekend. After opening strongly and crossing the Rs 150-crore mark in India net collections, the H Vinoth-directed action drama has managed to retain audience interest despite the usual dip in weekday footfalls.

The film’s Day 10 box office collection will be particularly important as the weekend could provide the push needed to take its overall tally towards another major milestone.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 10: How Much Did Vijay’s Film Earn?

According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan recorded an India net collection of around Rs 3.34 crore on Day 10, with the film registering approximately 29.7% occupancy across 2,871 shows.

The figure is provisional and could increase once the evening and night shows are added. With the latest numbers, the film’s India net collection has moved closer to the Rs 160-crore mark, keeping it firmly in the race for a strong second-weekend total. The film’s performance on Saturday and Sunday will now determine whether it can regain some of the momentum lost during the weekdays.

Can Jana Nayagan Get A Second Weekend Boost?

For Jana Nayagan, the second Saturday is crucial. A noticeable jump in occupancy would indicate that the film continues to benefit from strong audience interest, particularly among Vijay’s fan base.

The absence of a major Tamil release offering significant competition could also work in the film’s favour. If Saturday witnesses a healthy rise, Sunday could further strengthen its overall theatrical run.

What Is Jana Nayagan About?

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan features Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, Narain and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is being positioned as Vijay’s final acting project before his full-time political career. That factor has added considerable curiosity around the film, making its box office performance particularly significant.

With its second weekend now underway, the big question is whether Jana Nayagan can turn the expected weekend surge into another box office milestone.