Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Worldwide With Strong Sunday Jump

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is showing no signs of slowing down just yet. The actor’s latest action drama recorded a sharp jump in collections on its second Sunday, giving its theatrical run another boost. The film, which opened to strong numbers, has now moved within touching distance of the Rs 300-crore worldwide mark. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned Rs 10.70 crore India net on Day 11, marking a 37.2% rise over the Rs 7.80 crore it collected on Day 10.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 11

The latest figures put the film’s India net collection at around Rs 175.60 crore, while its India gross has reached approximately Rs 204.92 crore. The overseas market has also remained important to the film’s overall tally, with the movie adding an estimated Rs 3 crore on Day 11. Its worldwide gross now stands at approximately Rs 295.92 crore, leaving Vijay’s film just a few crores away from the coveted Rs 300-crore milestone.

The second weekend has been particularly encouraging. After earning Rs 4.05 crore on its second Thursday, the film climbed to Rs 7.80 crore on Saturday before registering another substantial increase on Sunday.

Tamil Version Drives Jana Nayagan’s Sunday Numbers

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s Day 11 performance. It recorded an overall occupancy of 61.38%, with evening shows witnessing the strongest turnout.

The Hindi version, meanwhile, recorded an overall occupancy of 26.34%. The film was screened across thousands of shows in India, underlining the continued demand for Vijay’s final theatrical outing.

Why Jana Nayagan Is Special For Thalapathy Vijay

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain. The film carries added significance as Vijay’s final movie before his full-time political career. The official film website describes it as the actor’s final screen appearance after a 69-film career.

Interestingly, Jana Nayagan is also partly adapted from the 2023 Telugu hit Bhagavanth Kesari. Vinoth has clarified that roughly half of the film draws from the original, with significant changes made for Vijay and Tamil audiences. With the Rs 300-crore worldwide milestone now within reach, all eyes are on how strongly Jana Nayagan performs in the coming days.