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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has entered its second working week on a steady note. Despite a sharp Monday drop after the weekend surge, the political action drama has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

Vijay in Jana Nayagan, Image Credits- IMDb
Vijay in Jana Nayagan, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 13:23 IST

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has maintained a steady theatrical run as it entered its second working week. The political action drama witnessed the expected decline in footfalls on Monday but continued to add to its growing worldwide tally. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected around Rs 3.85 crore India net on Day 12. The film was screened across approximately 3,943 shows on Monday.

With the latest numbers, the Vijay-led film has recorded an estimated Rs 179.45 crore India net and Rs 209.35 crore India gross so far.

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The Day 12 collection represents a 64% drop from Sunday’s Rs 10.70 crore net haul. While the decline is significant, the film’s strong second weekend has helped it maintain momentum as it moves deeper into its theatrical run.

Jana Nayagan Worldwide Box Office Collection Crosses Rs 300 Crore

The film’s overseas performance has continued to provide an important boost to its overall numbers. Jana Nayagan added approximately Rs 1 crore from international markets on Day 12, taking its overseas gross collection to around Rs 92 crore. As a result, the film’s estimated worldwide gross has reached Rs 301.35 crore.

The Rs 300 crore milestone marks another significant achievement for Vijay’s latest release, particularly as it continues to hold screens during the second week.

What Was Jana Nayagan’s Monday Occupancy?

The film recorded an overall occupancy of approximately 28.24% across India on Monday. Evening shows recorded the strongest turnout at 37.69%, while night shows registered around 29.15%.

The numbers will now be closely watched over the next few days to see whether Jana Nayagan can maintain its pace through the second week and push towards its next major box-office milestone.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Narain. The film is being billed as Vijay’s final theatrical release before his full-time entry into politics.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip
Tags: Jana Nayaganthalapathy-vijay

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 12: Vijay Starrer Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide Despite Monday Dip

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