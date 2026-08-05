Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore Worldwide, Inches Closer To Bigger Milestone

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 13: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has added another milestone to its theatrical run. The H Vinoth-directed action drama has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide in 13 days, despite witnessing the expected slowdown during its second week. According to Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 2.10 crore India net on Day 13, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 181.55 crore. Its India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 211.74 crore.

The film earned another estimated Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on its 13th day, taking its international gross to approximately Rs 92 crore. As a result, Jana Nayagan has now recorded a worldwide gross of around Rs 303.74 crore.

How is Jana Nayagan performing in Week 2?

The film’s second Tuesday saw a 45.5% drop from the Rs 3.85 crore India net it earned on Day 12. However, the film continued to maintain a presence across nearly 4,000 shows in India. Tamil remained the strongest market, contributing Rs 1.80 crore to the day’s net collection. The Hindi version added Rs 28 lakh, while Telugu contributed around Rs 2 lakh.

The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 21.17%, with evening shows performing the best at 27.31%. Hindi shows recorded an overall occupancy of 16.33%.

Why Jana Nayagan is significant for Vijay

Jana Nayagan carries added significance as it is being positioned as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career. The actor plays Vetri Kondan, a former police officer who takes responsibility for his ward Viji, played by Mamitha Baiju.

The film also stars Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, among others. It follows Vijay’s previous release, GOAT, and marks his latest big-screen outing before his political commitments take centre stage.