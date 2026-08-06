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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan witnessed another dip in collections on Day 14. However, the H Vinoth directorial has maintained a strong overall run, with its worldwide gross now crossing Rs 306 crore.

Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-06 12:15 IST

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is showing signs of a gradual slowdown as it enters the latter half of its theatrical run. The political action drama recorded another drop in collections on its second Wednesday, but its overall box office numbers continue to remain substantial. According to early estimates reported by Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 1.80 crore net in India on Day 14. The figure is 14.3% lower than the Rs 2.10 crore net it collected on Day 13. The film was screened across approximately 3,980 shows nationwide.

With Wednesday’s numbers, the film’s India net collection has climbed to Rs 183.35 crore, while its India gross stands at around Rs 213.81 crore.

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How Much Has Jana Nayagan Earned Worldwide?

The film continued to find an audience overseas as well. Jana Nayagan added an estimated Rs 50 lakh to its international earnings on Day 14, taking its overseas gross collection to approximately Rs 92.50 crore. As a result, the Vijay-starrer has now recorded a worldwide gross of around Rs 306.31 crore.

The Tamil version remained the film’s biggest contributor in India, earning Rs 1.60 crore, while the Hindi version added Rs 18 lakh. The Telugu version contributed another Rs 2 lakh.

Jana Nayagan Occupancy: Tamil Nadu Leads

Tamil Nadu continued to be the strongest market for Jana Nayagan. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 17.13% for its Tamil shows on Wednesday. Evening shows performed best at 19.31%, followed by night shows at 17.54%. The Hindi version recorded an overall occupancy of 11.13%, with night shows registering the highest footfall at 14.64%.

Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.60 crore in gross collections, followed by the rest of India with Rs 20 lakh, Kerala with Rs 14 lakh, Karnataka with Rs 10 lakh and Andhra Pradesh-Telangana with Rs 3 lakh.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is expected to be Thalapathy Vijay’s final theatrical release before he shifts his focus fully towards politics. The film features Vijay in the role of Vetri Kondan and also stars Mamitha Baiju, alongside a supporting cast.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 14: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Slows Down, Crosses Rs 306 Crore Worldwide

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