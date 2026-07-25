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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

After a record-breaking opening day, Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan witnessed a sharp decline at the Indian box office on Day 2. Despite the drop, the H. Vinoth directorial has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, reaffirming the Tamil superstar's massive box office pull.

Jana Nayagan (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 11:27 IST

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay’s much-awaited farewell film, Jana Nayagan, slowed down at the domestic box office on its second day after opening to packed theatres and fan celebrations across Tamil Nadu. According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, the H. Vinoth directorial earned Rs 21.15 crore (net) in India on Friday, taking its two-day domestic total to Rs 63.85 crore. The film had opened with an impressive Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday, making Friday’s earnings a decline of nearly 50.5%.

Despite the expected weekday fall, the film has already crossed a significant milestone globally. Its India gross stands at around Rs 75 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached approximately Rs 112.50 crore within just two days.

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Tamil version continues to drive collections

The Tamil version remained the film’s biggest revenue driver, contributing Rs 17.95 crore on Day 2. The Hindi dubbed version added Rs 1.85 crore, while the Telugu release collected Rs 1.35 crore. Overall occupancy on Friday stood at 44.33%, beginning at 32.77% during the morning shows before steadily improving through the day. Evening and night shows recorded 47% and 60.31% occupancy respectively, indicating that audience interest remained strongest during prime-time screenings.

Director H. Vinoth responds to mixed reactions

As conversations around the film’s reception continue online, director H. Vinoth said Vijay’s films often find greater appreciation over time. “Whenever a Vijay sir film releases, people spend the first week discussing what worked and what didn’t. A few months later, those same films often become much more appreciated,” he said, adding that directing Vijay’s final film was a dream project for him.

A historic farewell for Vijay

Marketed as Vijay’s final film before his full-time political career, Jana Nayagan opened amid celebrations rarely seen in Indian cinema. Fans organised drum performances, laser shows and first-day festivities outside theatres across Tamil Nadu, while actor Ravi Mohan also joined the celebrations. The action drama stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Mamitha Baiju and Gautham Vasudev Menon, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

While the second-day dip reflects a typical post-opening slowdown, the film’s weekend performance will determine whether Vijay’s cinematic farewell can sustain its momentum at the box office.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Starrer Sees 50% Drop After Strong Opening, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

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