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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay’s Final Film Before Politics Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay’s Final Film Before Politics Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Vijay's Jana Nayagan staged a strong comeback at the box office after a Friday slowdown, with the political drama witnessing a sharp rise in collections over the weekend. The film is now closing in on the Rs200 crore mark globally.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-27 11:40 IST

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has regained momentum at the box office after witnessing a dip on its second day. The actor’s much-talked-about final film before his full-time entry into politics recorded a healthy jump in collections over the weekend, reaffirming its strong appeal among audiences. According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 28.50 crore net in India on Saturday (Day 3) after opening with Rs 42.70 crore on Thursday and collecting Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. With this, Jana Nayagan has amassed an estimated Rs 74.44 crore net in India in just three days, while its India gross stands at Rs 87.50 crore.

Globally, the action drama has already collected Rs 171.84 crore, putting it within touching distance of the coveted Rs 200 crore milestone.

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Occupancy rises through the day, Chennai leads the way

The weekend surge was reflected in the film’s theatre occupancy as well. On Sunday, Jana Nayagan recorded an overall 61.04% Tamil occupancy, with footfalls increasing steadily throughout the day. Morning shows opened at 42.92%, rising to 59.31% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 67% occupancy, while night screenings peaked at an impressive 74.92%, indicating strong word-of-mouth and family audiences choosing later shows.

Among major markets, Chennai emerged as the film’s strongest territory, recording 86.8% occupancy across more than 1,000 shows. Bengaluru followed with 48.5% occupancy across 707 screenings. Sacnilk’s live tracker also estimated that the film had collected Rs 31.97 crore by 10 pm on Sunday, with final figures expected to be revised slightly after all late-night shows are reported.

Director H Vinoth reacts to the film’s reception

As discussions around the film continue online, director H. Vinoth shared his perspective on how Vijay’s films are often received. Speaking to journalist Rangaraj Pandey, Vinoth said audiences initially tend to debate every Vijay release before embracing it over time. “Whenever a Vijay sir movie comes out, for about a week people say this is good, that isn’t good. Six months later, it starts becoming a big hit in society.”

The filmmaker suggested that Vijay’s films often enjoy a longer cultural shelf life than their opening-week reactions might indicate.

Why Jana Nayagan is one of 2026’s biggest releases

Produced by KVN Productions and backed by producer Venkat K. Narayana, Jana Nayagan carries added significance as it is widely billed as Vijay’s final feature film before he shifts his focus to active politics. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, and Priyamani alongside Vijay. The combination of the superstar’s farewell from cinema and the film’s political undertones has made it one of the most closely watched Tamil releases of the year.

With the weekend collections remaining strong and occupancy showing positive trends, all eyes are now on whether Jana Nayagan can comfortably cross the Rs 200 crore worldwide mark in the coming days.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay’s Final Film Before Politics Nears Rs 200 Crore Worldwide
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