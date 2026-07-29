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Home > Entertainment News > Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its theatrical run but witnessed another dip at the box office on Day 6. While the political action drama is inching towards the Rs 250 crore mark globally, weekday collections have slowed significantly after a blockbuster opening.

Vijay in Jana Nayagan, Image Credits- IMDb
Vijay in Jana Nayagan, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 13:13 IST

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: After a thunderous opening weekend, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is beginning to feel the impact of the weekday slowdown. The political action drama, billed as the superstar’s final film before his full-time entry into politics, registered another decline in collections on Tuesday, its sixth day in theatres. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan earned an estimated Rs 8 crore nett in India on Day 6, taking its total domestic nett collection to approximately Rs 143.40 crore. The film was screened across nearly 10,400 shows nationwide and recorded an overall occupancy of 19.8%, down from 21.7% on Monday, reflecting the expected weekday trend.

How much did Jana Nayagan earn on Day 6?

The film’s Tuesday earnings fell by nearly 25% compared to Monday’s Rs 10.65 crore nett. The decline is even more pronounced when compared to its opening day haul of Rs 42.70 crore nett, with Day 6 collections down by more than 80%.

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Despite the slowdown, the film has managed to post impressive cumulative numbers. Its India gross now stands at around Rs 167.57 crore, while the overseas gross has reached approximately Rs 78.50 crore, pushing its worldwide total to Rs 246.07 crore gross. The film is now just a few crores away from crossing the Rs 250 crore milestone globally.

Mixed reviews impact weekday momentum

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan opened to massive fanfare, driven largely by Vijay’s star power and the emotional significance of it being his final film before transitioning into active politics.

However, after the opening weekend, collections slowed as the film received mixed-to-negative reviews from both critics and sections of the audience. While Vijay’s performance drew praise from fans, the screenplay and pacing sparked divided reactions, affecting weekday footfalls.

About Jana Nayagan

Produced by KVN Productions, the film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain and Priyamani in pivotal roles.

The story follows Thalapathy Vetri Kondan (Vijay), who mentors a timid young woman, Viji (Mamitha Baiju), helping her transform into a confident army officer. Their journey eventually leads to a confrontation with the ruthless John Himmler (Bobby Deol).

With the second weekend approaching, all eyes will now be on whether Jana Nayagan can regain momentum and comfortably cross the Rs 250 crore worldwide mark before facing fresh competition at the box office.

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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
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Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide
Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Vijay’s Final Film Sees Sharp Tuesday Drop, Nears Rs 250 Crore Worldwide

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